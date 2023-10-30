Aesthetic IQ Clinic Offers FDA-Approved SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM®

"This injection works extremely well by increasing a protein in the skin called Aquaporin-3 (AQP3) that facilitates the flow of water and glycerol into and out of cells, promoting hydration," says Marissa Abdo, MS, RN, CANS, Founder of Aesthetic IQ Clinic. Post this

"Hydration is a very important component of skin quality, impacting topographic, visible and mechanical concerns," says Marissa Abdo, MS, RN, CANS, Founder of Aesthetic IQ Clinic. "This injection works extremely well by increasing a protein in the skin called Aquaporin-3 (AQP3) that facilitates the flow of water and glycerol into and out of cells, promoting hydration."

Patients treated with SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® showed improvement in fine lines of the cheeks at month one, with results lasting six months. In addition to improving skin smoothness of the cheeks, patients reported satisfaction with how glowing their skin looked through six months.

"This really is the first product that is truly universal for all skin types," says Abdo. "No matter what shade or texture, patients have the opportunity to attain glowing, refreshed and healthy skin with minimal downtime."

The recommended treatment plan for SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM® is every six months to maintain results. A typical treatment session takes just 10 to 15 minutes, making it a convenient treatment for patients and providers. The most common issues reported by patients were redness, swelling, lumps, bruising, and tenderness.

"This particular product has been used in Europe and Canada for years with beautiful results with 84% of patients saying they see and feel a difference at 6 months," says Abdo. "For the same price as an expensive moisturizer from the department store, you can get 6 months of lasting hydration and glow from one treatment of this new injectable moisturizer."

For more information about this treatment, call 480.454.5577, visit AestheticIQClinic.com or schedule an appointment at the office. Aesthetic IQ Clinic is located at 7054 E Cochise Rd. B200 Scottsdale, AZ 85253. You can follow the clinic on social media @Marissa.AestheticIQ.

About Marissa Abdo

Aesthetic IQ's founder, Marissa Abdo, MS, RN, CANS, was formerly on the staff of Beverly Hills' Dr. 90210 and is a preferred injector for Hollywood's elite and celebrities. At this unique aesthetic clinic, Abdo focuses on her clients' facial anatomy to improve their overall beauty. She is a firm believer in empowering women both through her professional services and through education. As a top national trainer for Galderma and Allergen, Abdo has trained healthcare professionals at more than 100 locations in the Scottsdale area. She is dedicated to creating an empowered community of practitioners who can safely administer injections to all patients and believes that every injector should have a seat at the table. In terms of service and outcomes, Abdo is leading the way and establishing the bar for the injection industry. Through Aesthetic IQ, she is pleased to provide each patient with a personalized experience. Each patient receives assistance from Abdo in realizing their beauty and their unique contribution to the world.

Media Contact

Holly Morgan, Holly Morgan Media, 1 4808886074, [email protected], hollymorgnamedia.com

SOURCE Aesthetic IQ Clinic