Aesthetic Medical Education Specialist, AAAMS, Celebrates 18 Years of Excellence in Aesthetic Medicine Education

Key Achievements and Contributions

Throughout its 18-year journey, AAAMS has achieved numerous milestones, establishing itself as a leader in aesthetic medical training:

Global Impact: Training over 7,000 practitioners, AAAMS has become a top choice for aesthetic medical certification, with programs recognized both nationally and internationally.Award-Winning Programs: Known for its high-caliber training, AAAMS's programs have received awards and recognitions, reflecting the organization's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in aesthetic medicine.

Cutting-Edge Techniques: By incorporating state-of-the-art equipment and recovery protocols, AAAMS's training prioritizes patient results and minimizes recovery time.

Expanding Curriculum: AAAMS consistently adapts its curriculum to reflect advancements in the field, offering new courses in injectables, facial and body contouring, regenerative medicine, and more.

Thought Leadership: Regularly presenting at key industry events, AAAMS faculty contribute to critical discussions on emerging trends, further establishing AAAMS as a thought leader in aesthetic medicine.

World-Class Faculty: AAAMS is thrilled to announce the appointment of Professor Maurizio Ceccerelli , M.D., as the new Director of the Bioregenerative Medicine Training Program. With his expertise in bio-regenerative aesthetic procedures, Professor Ceccerelli's addition further strengthens AAAMS's commitment to pioneering regenerative aesthetic education.

About AAAMS

Founded in 2006, AAAMS is a premier provider of aesthetic medical training, specializing in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. Its comprehensive curriculum equips healthcare professionals, including physicians and nurses, with the expertise to deliver exceptional aesthetic results while advancing their practice in the dynamic field of aesthetic medicine.

For more information about AAAMS and its programs, please visit https://aaams.net.

