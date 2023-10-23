Aesthetics Biomedical® Celebrates The Fourth Annual National Vivace® Microneedling Day and One Year Anniversary of Vivace Ultra™ FDA Clearance

October 26, 2023 Marks The Fourth Annual Holiday Honoring The Leading Radiofrequency Microneedling Treatment, Vivace®, and the One Year Anniversary of FDA Clearance for Aesthetics Biomedical's latest innovation, the Vivace Ultra™.

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aesthetics Biomedical® (ABM) invites everyone who loves microneedling to Experience Double the Celebration, Double the Glow on Thursday, October 26, 2023. In recognition of the Vivace Experience® and Vivace Ultra™, an official #NationalMicroneedlingDay has been endowed and dedicated to recognize the leading radiofrequency microneedling treatment in the country. This year, we have double the reason to celebrate as we mark both the one-year anniversary of Vivace Ultra's FDA clearance and the fourth annual National Vivace® Microneedling Day. Let's #VivaCElebrate!

Aesthetics Biomedical® Ambassador and Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Holly Gunn, reveals: "At Gunn Dermatology we celebrate Vivace® every day because patients love it and we get such great results. Happy Birthday to our Number 1 Treatment Vivace Ultra™! We plan on celebrating both National Vivace® Microneedling Day and Vivace Ultra's birthday with exciting specials on skincare pairing packages and combination treatments like Sculptra and Kysse. We love all of the social media support we get from Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc. It's always beautiful and spot on."

Dr. David Vasily, Founder and President of Lehigh Valley Dermatology Associates, Ltd. and Aesthetica Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center in Bethlehem, PA, has been involved in the development of many innovative breakthroughs in laser technology, including Vivace Ultra™. He notes: "What a great day to celebrate a milestone in skin rejuvenation technology! Vivace Ultra™ is a game-changing, disruptive device that is already showing its superiority over its predecessor Vivace® unit, and anything else like it in the marketplace!l Kudos to the development team at ABM!!" He also comments: "We are very excited to offer the Vivace Ultra™ to our patients! Having played a role in the unit's development along with Aesthetics Biomedical®, I was excited to see the impact on my practice and in cosmetic skin rejuvenation. It is very gratifying to see it not only work but exceed all expectations and rapidly become our "go-to" unit for skin rejuvenation, laxity, acne scars, and other applications. The unit is a quantum leap above the Vivace® Legacy in design, ergonomics, interactive touch screen, new improved tip options, and ultrasound visibility of the targeted area. The totally new Vivace Ultra™ is a truly disruptive technology in this space thanks to the vision, brilliance, and engineering of the ABM team. Truly a new entity from the ground up!"

The holiday is also commemorating the one-year anniversary of FDA clearance for the Vivace Ultra™ Radiofrequency Microneedling device that combines linear-array ultrasound technology with uniform RF Microneedling. The industry-first dual technology helps providers deliver truly personalized treatments. Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc. celebrates the successful launch and implementation of its latest device across the country. The praise-worthy Vivace Ultra™ is the industry-leading, FDA-cleared, radiofrequency microneedling treatment device. The minimally invasive treatment stimulates the natural production of collagen. This holiday will celebrate loyal Vivace® and Vivace Ultra™ consumers and healthcare providers, as well as those considering the treatment.

One of the nation's pre-eminent physicians, Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera shares: "Happy Birthday Vivace Ultra™! For National Vivace® Microneedling Day, I want to express my gratitude for all Vivace Ultra™ does in skin rejuvenation and overall skin health. Vivace Ultra™, a true anti-aging treatment using radiofrequency and microneedling, encourages the body to naturally produce new collagen and elastin for healthier, more youthful-looking skin. We love having Vivace Ultra™ in our practice because of its minimal downtime and suitability for all skin tones. Thank you, Aesthetic Biomedical®, for your incredible technology and commitment to excellence in aesthetics. Happy Birthday, Vivace Ultra™! Cheers to transforming lives and achieving remarkable results!"

Follow Along @VivaceExperience on 10/26: #HowDoYouNeedle with Vivace® Instagram Live Series featuring Polly Brindle and Christie Kidd , PA-C.

and , PA-C. Ask Me Anything with Vivace Ultra™ Featuring Dr. Terry Maffi on @VivaceExperience Instagram Stories on 10/25.

#NationalMicroneedlingDay Instagram Challenge. Share your Instagram Reel (see @VivaceExperience page for details) to unlock an exclusive, site-wide discount code.

Vivace® & Vivace Ultra™ Practice Visits. Follow along as the Aesthetics Biomedical® team visits some of our providers across the country.

Featured Physicians – Reflecting on the commitment of our physicians, ABM will be highlighting providers and practices that share the "perpetual pursuit of perfection" across several platforms with pop-up celebrations at practices across the country.

Follow @VivaceExperience for more events, special offers, and celebrity appearances! Let's #VivaCElebrate the fourth annual holiday on Thursday, October 26, 2023! Congratulations to all of the Vivace® and Vivace Ultra™ physicians, providers, and practices!

Recognized by National Day Archives as an official holiday on the National Day Registry™, National Vivace® Microneedling Day is held annually on October 26th. For more information about the Vivace Experience®, or to find a physician near you, please visit http://www.VivaceExperience.com.

ABOUT AESTHETICS BIOMEDICAL®

Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is committed to the development and distribution of novel aesthetic devices, products, and services in the global market. Aesthetics Biomedical's innovation center is a leader in breakthrough technologies and combination therapies for its clients, physician network, and the aesthetic arena, creating novel patient treatment experiences that benefit from ongoing research, approved clinical indications for use, as well as a personalized approach designed for consumer benefit. Visit AestheticsBiomedical.com or VivaceExperience.com

Media Contact

Melinda March, Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc., 1 6024869952, [email protected], aestheticsbiomedical.com

SOURCE Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc.