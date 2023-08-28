Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc. Announces the Return of Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics, A Unique Boutique Style Symposium

Renowned leading aesthetic key opinion leaders will converge in Los Angeles, CA on September 30th – October 1st, 2023, for an exclusive program of educational curated content sharing the latest trends shaping the aesthetic industry, business and digital marketing best practices, and preferred treatment modality combinations.

PHOENIX, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the successful, limited commercial release of the Vivace Ultra™, an industry first and category defining treatment modality harnessing RF microneedling and linear-array ultrasound technology, Aesthetics Biomedical® is bringing back its highly anticipated symposium: Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics, a boutique-style symposium taking place in Los Angeles, CA. This informative and educational environment brings together trending aesthetic legends and key opinion leaders for exclusive access to educational curated content. The symposium is designed to be an interactive exchange of personal perspectives, experiences and conversations that will focus on hot topics, the latest aesthetic trends, combination therapies, disruptive technologies, marketing strategies including consumer behavior and development, digital marketing, influencers, and social media strategies. Physicians and aesthetic practitioners can expect engaging demonstrations of new technologies in the aesthetic industry and gain valuable insights from marketing and social media experts, as well as explore the latest in trending treatments and combination therapies.

"This symposium looks at the evolution of aesthetics - past, present and future. As a developer and manufacturer of new and personalized products in the field of aesthetics, we believe it is our responsibility to ensure that patients and providers are informed about available technologies, backed by scientific data, to ensure desired outcomes for patients as well as a strong return on investment for the practices using the products. Our desire is that everyone who leaves the conference will be more knowledgeable and better able to make informed decisions about the best products for their patients and their practices," says MaryAnn Guerra, Aesthetics Biomedical's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Featured guest speakers and panelists include board certified dermatologists, cosmetic dermatologists, dermatologic surgeons, plastic surgeons, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and licensed aestheticians. Aesthetics Biomedical's complete lineup will be announced at a later date but a few of the top industry thought leaders in attendance will include Dr. Gregory Buford, Dr. Grant Stevens, Dr. Johnny Franco, Dr. Vivian Bucay, Dr. Victor Ross, Dr. Christine Petti, Dr. Ashley Magovern, and Joie Tavernise, LE.

"We've focused our efforts on inherently threading community throughout all of our initiatives and touch points, whether it's digitally, in print or by experiential activations. We're proud of the community and collaborative environment we've cultivated alongside industry leading physicians and aesthetic practitioners that represent the very best in aesthetics. By bringing together plastic surgeons, dermatologists, medical aesthetic practitioners, beauty editors, creators and skincare enthusiasts, Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics offers a highly educational and immersive experience that emphasizes the need to provide real value to our network of growing aesthetic practices not just programming that solely echoes our brand messaging. We're relentlessly focused on the growth of our community, and, for me, it speaks volumes about our aesthetic products when people from all different regions, backgrounds, and industries praise our technology and products," says Sheldon Larson, Aesthetics Biomedical's Chief Marketing Officer.

Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc. Scientific Advisory Board Member, Dr. Gregory Buford, of Beauty by Buford in Lone Tree, CO, also shares his excitement about the symposium, "As a market leader in non-surgical facial rejuvenation, Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc. has paved the way for best-in-class in radiofrequency microneedling. Being asked to speak to my honored colleagues about the efficacy, use and growth within my practice of this exciting new technology is truly an honor. I am really looking forward to Perspectives: The Evolution of Aesthetics and sharing my insights with fellow thought leaders."

For more updates, please visit meeting.vivaceexperience.com

About Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc.: Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ., Aesthetics Biomedical® is committed to the development and distribution of novel aesthetic devices, products and services in the global market. Aesthetics Biomedical's innovation center is a leader in breakthrough technologies and combination therapies for its clients, physician network and the aesthetic arena, creating novel patient treatment experiences that benefit from ongoing research, approved clinical indications for use, as well as a personalized approach designed for consumer benefit.

