Aetna® Medicare Taps David McNally as Opening Presenter for It's Highly Successful Healthy at Home Webcast Series 2025

The Healthy at Home series was developed to engage Aetna Medicare members, to encourage connection and promote total wellbeing. David McNally's groundbreaking book: IF YOU'RE ALIVE Your Mission on Earth Isn't Finished! Offers a roadmap for reimagining elderhood as a time of creativity and rich possibilities.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Aetna Medicare Healthy at Home series features leading experts in their respective fields. David McNally, an acclaimed author, speaker and film producer, has dedicated his life to human potential, to discovering the possibilities for soaring to new heights of achievement.

In his newest book, IF YOU'RE ALIVE Your Mission on Earth Isn't Finished, David McNally inspires readers to discover and embrace opportunities for a rich and full life until we draw our last breath. Infusing the book with the wisdom gained from a life that had its share of both joy and pain, it poignantly reflects David's own search for meaning and purpose after excruciating loss. Written with compassion and profound wisdom, he offers a powerful way forward to a deeper awareness of our feelings, and our true nature. As we reach the autumn of our lives, each day becomes more precious.

"The mission of Aetna Medicare Healthy at Home series is an ideal complement to the message in my book," remarked David McNally. "I could not be more pleased to have this opportunity to share some of what I have learned through my own journey. My greatest reward is in inspiring others to embrace the beauty of our existence."

IF YOU'RE ALIVE… illustrates how to live a life of purpose, contribution and grace. As a companion to the book, David McNally has launched The Inspired Elder on YouTube. In this dynamic and powerful video series he presents a weekly message designed to ensure your next years are among your best years.

About David McNally:

David is the author of the bestselling books, EVEN EAGLES NEED A PUSH-Learning to Soar in a Changing World, THE EAGLE'S SECRET-Success Strategies for Thriving at Work and in Life and BE YOUR OWN BRAND-Achieving More of What You Want by Being More of Who You Are. He is also the producer of the award-winning documentary, THE POWER OF PURPOSE. A member of the Speaker's Hall of Fame, he has spoken to audiences all over the world. He is a globally recognized thought leader on topics of purpose and meaning. His books, films, and corporate training programs have been released in over twenty countries. For more information or to book an interview, please contact Annemarie Osborne [email protected] or visit https://davidmcnally.com/

