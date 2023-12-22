af94 Inks New Retail Partnership with Ulta Beauty

"Ulta Beauty offers a welcoming guest experience that embraces this digital generation and how they use makeup to express their individuality, making them the ideal destination to discover af94." Jeanne Chavez Co- Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Post this

Af94 converges product innovation with accessibility, not just through price points but via easy-to-use product applications and a wide range of categories and shade assortments. The brand values align with a focus on clean and conscious products that are both vegan and cruelty-free, without ever compromising quality.

New innovation will be launched exclusively with Ulta Beauty on January, 14th 2024, which will consist of four (4) made-to-play products:

Swirl'd Liquid Marble Eyeshadow [6 shades], a weightless highly pigmented liquid-to-powder eyeshadow which gives an ethereal look.

Lava Lust Lip Stain [6 shades], inspired by a lava lamp visual effect, is a bi-phase shimmer lip stain suspended in moisturizing oil.

It Takes 2 Bronzer + Highlighter Duo [5 shades], a two-in-one weightless bronzer and highlighter stick featuring an ergonomic design that holds both formulas in the same component.

Playdate Glow Multi Use Dewy Cheek + Lip Color, an expansion to our best selling two-in-one lip + cheek color is now in a dewy glow finish.



Af94 will be available at Ulta.com starting December 24th, 2023 and in select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide on January 14th, 2024.

About af94:

"Just be yourself." It sounds simple, but we know it's not. Figuring out who you are takes guts, so we're here to help shake things up. With all-day color built for self-expression, af94 was made to inspire an inner boldness in all of you. Packed with powerful pigments + skincare ingredients, af94 allows you to play, while your skin can chill. But "rules"? We're not about those, so we leave the creative freedom up to you. Come as your messy, authentic, beautiful self (or whatever vibe you're feeling today) because skin is skin + makeup is for everyone. Show the world what you got.

