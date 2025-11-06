af&co. & Carbonate Debut 2026 Hospitality Trends Report

"Value is the story this year," says Andrew Freeman, Founder of af&co. and Co-Founder of Carbonate. "Even in fine dining or luxury travel, operators are finding creative ways to offer value at every level. Also, we're calling cinnamon rolls as the dessert of the year—they're the new croissant!" Post this

From calling N/A cocktails the drink of the year in 2022, to foreshadowing the rise of Korean cuisine in 2023, and predicting the Dubai chocolate takeover back in 2024, the report has become a trusted resource for spotting trends before they hit the mainstream—and for providing actionable insights to help brands apply these trends, enhance relevance, and boost sales.

Key takeaways from this year's report:

"Value is the story this year," says Andrew Freeman, Founder of af&co. and Co-Founder of Carbonate. "Whether it's a great lunch deal, a prix-fixe only concept, or a high-end 'happy meal,' operators are finding creative ways to offer value at every level. Even in fine dining or luxury travel, guests want to walk away feeling like it was worth it. Value isn't just about price, it's about experience, and the biggest differentiator is still how you make people feel. Service is back, and guests want genuine connection. That energy is fueling everything from food festivals, to winery events, and brand collaborations that build loyalty."

"We're seeing the pendulum swing back across a few categories," says Candace MacDonald, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Carbonate. "After years of a focus on plant-based options, we're seeing a return to meat. Dishes like bone marrow and sweetbreads are trending, and protein is the buzzword of the moment. In beverage, the story isn't all about going N/A—it's about finding balance, with growing interest in lower ABV options as well as alcohol free. Another main theme this year is the speed of cultural exchange. We're living in a global world fueled by social media, where inspiration travels faster than ever. What's trending in Seoul today might be on a menu in San Francisco tomorrow—and diners are ready for it. Cross-cultural cooking isn't a niche anymore; it's become the new language of creativity."

Get a taste of some of the trends below. The full report—featuring over 40 trends and 100+ brands—is available for purchase for $50 (download the full report):

Korean Italian Cuisine

Korea has been blending its bold, umami-rich flavors into Italian dishes for nearly two decades; now, those trends are crossing the Pacific. Korean-American chefs are leading the charge, turning what once seemed like a novelty into the next wave of craveable comfort food. Expect kimchi rosé pasta—a dish that's gone viral in Korea over the last two years—to take hold on U.S. menus, alongside other dishes that marry Italian culinary tradition with Korean flavors and ingredients.

Why Now: With Korean cuisine more popular than ever—and its chefs among the country's most celebrated—American diners are primed for the next evolution.

Jilli (San Francisco, CA & Los Angles, CA) is a a modern Korean "sool jib" (drinking spot) whose signature dish is Rigatoni Alla Kimchi Vodka (photo, credit Jilli)

Sinsa (New York, NY) - is a new Korean wine bar with dishes like a Blue Crab "Fettucine" with knife cut noodles, blue crab, in a blue crab roe cream sauces with a 5-day aged shellfish dashi broth, and a soy-cured egg yolk.

Lapaba (Los Angeles, CA) is a new Korean-Italian concept opening this fall from the legendary Nancy Silverton, with dishes including Kimchi Suppli stuffed with Spam & mozzarella, and Cappelletti in galbi broth.

Modern Mexican Mixology

Mexico-inspired bars are having a moment. Two of the top three bars in the Americas on The World's 50 Best Bars list are in Mexico City, and the third is a Mexican-American concept in New York. These venues embody a movement that fuses modern technique with deep cultural roots, using ingredients like agave, cacao, chiles, tropical fruit, and wild herbs to craft cocktails that tell a story of place, with drinks that feel both contemporary and unmistakably Mexican.

Why Now: With post-pandemic travel surging—and tequila and mezcal reigning as two of the fastest-growing spirits in the U.S.—the influence of Mexico City's cocktail culture is shaping bar programs across the country. People are craving authenticity and narrative, and this new generation of bars is channeling the creativity and cultural pride of one of the world's most exciting drinking destinations.

Bar Buena (Houston, TX) is an "agave spirits sanctuary" with drinks like the Ardilla with Mexican corn whiskey, cocoa nibs, oloroso Sherry, ancho reyes, and clarified milk punch, or the Enamorada with Mexican prickly pear gin, genepy, lime, guava, honeydew, and egg white. (photo, credit Brian Kennedy)

Olmo (Brooklyn, NY) calls itself a "Cantina Neoyorquina" where the martini comes infused with palo santo, the negroni is made with mezcal, and there is a section for micheladas. (photo, credit Collin Hughes)

Jade Jaguar (Kansas City, MO) is a new agave bar where the drinks focus on Mexican spirits and ingredients like the La Tia with a blend of rum, plantain, sesame, peanut, ancho, and lime.

Dessert of the Year: Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are the next croissants. A new wave of bakeries is specializing in over-the-top cinnamon rolls in a multitude of flavors, many garnished with popular candies or cookies. Restaurants are also taking note, offering giant shareable rolls for the table, or mini versions as a signature brunch bread service.

Why Now: The rise of nostalgia-driven comfort foods, paired with social media's appetite for gooey, indulgent visuals, has paved the way for a cinnamon roll renaissance.

Spirals (New York, NY) is a concept dedicated entirely to cinnamon rolls, offering a rotating selection of six flavors, including some savory varieties like the Pistachio Pesto Burrata and the French Onion Soup roll. (photo, credit Eli Nathan)

Bar Sen (Oklahoma City, OK) this Lao noodle house by a two-time James Beard nominated chef offers only one dessert: a Pandan Cinnamon Roll. (photo, credit Quit Nguyen)

All About the Cinnamon (Los Angeles, CA) is a cinnamon roll concept offering indulgent, over-the-top toppings including Fruity Pebbles, crumbled Oreo cookies, or M&Ms.

U.S. Food City of the Year: Minneapolis

Over the past several years, Minneapolis has evolved into one of the most dynamic food cities in America—embodying a combination of creativity and conviction that's propelling the city onto the national stage. Local chefs are drawing from deeply personal roots, Indigenous traditions, immigrant heritage, and regional ingredients to craft menus that feel personal and novel.

Why Now: Rather than chasing national trends, local chefs are setting them—carving out distinct culinary identities defined by experimentation, storytelling, and a deep sense of authenticity.

Owamni (Minneapolis, MN) is a pioneering James Beard award-winning restaurant dedicated to Indigenous cuisine. (photo, credit Owamni)

Vinai (Minneapolis, MN) is a Hmong restaurant that has been called one of the best restaurants in the country by Eater, Esquire, and the The New York Times.

Bȗcheron (Minneapolis, MN) won the 2025 James Beard "Best New Restaurant" award for their menu blending French-American cuisine with local ingredients. (photo, credit Destiny Western)

Oro by Nixta (Minneapolis, MN) is a masa-centered Mexican restaurant achieving national acclaim. (photo, credit Kadi Kaelin)

Chewy is the New Crunchy

Chewy textures like mochi, tapioca pearls, and gummies—long beloved across Asian cultures—are taking center stage in the U.S. Gen Z, in particular, prizes layered and evolving textures, finding delight in foods that are "stretchy," "bouncy," or that shift as they chew. Fifty-eight percent of Gen Z say they love chewy foods (Collage Group), and U.S. sales of non-chocolate chewy candy grew 5.7% YoY (Circana).

Why Now: The surge in popularity of bubble tea and Asian desserts is driving this trend. Chewy textures also hit at the intersection of cultural crossover, sensory satisfaction, and social media appeal, as younger consumers seek snacks that engage all the senses.

Trolli launched Trolli Gummi Pops in April 2025, becoming the #1 and #2 top-selling new SKU in the entire frozen snack segment.

HI-CHEW launched its first ever frozen pop in 2025, applying their iconic chewy texture to a unique new format.

Win Son Bakery (New York, NY) introduced Boba Pancakes with oolong whipped cream and black sugar maple syrup.

Nightbird (San Francisco, CA) has included a Scallop Mochi Taco on their tasting menu. (photo, credit Adahlia Cole)

Prix-Fixe Concepts Are The High-End Value Meal

Once seen as either overly formal or budget casual, the prix-fixe has reemerged as a modern value proposition—the high-end answer to the everyday combo meal. Where a tasting menu is a chef's curated journey, a prix-fixe is a streamlined set: fewer courses, maybe a few choices, and a complete night out without the decision fatigue (or sticker shock) of à la carte ordering.

Why Now: In an era where guests are seeking value at every level, these concepts balance approachability with a sense of occasion. Guests know what they'll spend; operators gain consistency, cost control, and efficiency.

Sirrah (New York, NY) offers a single $75 prix-fixe that includes an amuse bouche, bread service, green salad, and choice of steak, fish or a vegetarian entree accompanied by pomme frites. Desserts, wine & cocktails are available a la carte. (photo)

No. 1 Steak (Dallas, TX) is a new concept from Major Food Group that operates as a pop-up inside Sadelle's three nights a week, offering a single prix-fixe menu with a green salad, prime strip steak, onion rings, and housemade soft serve ice cream for $59 per person.

Trestle (San Francisco, CA) - Opened in 2015, this prix-fixe only spot from Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group demonstrates the staying-power potential for this type of concept.

Medium Rare (9 locations) is a growing steak frites concept with nine locations across Texas and the East Coast. The single prix-fixe menu includes: artisan bread, green salad, and steak with fresh-cut fries for $35, with "free seconds" offered in most locations that you can eat in-house or take to-go.

Bone Marrow

Bone marrow has escaped the confines of steakhouses and whole-animal restaurants, going from a specialty item to mainstream menus—acting as the star of the show, garnished with unexpected ingredients, or appearing on unlikely dishes from tacos to pho. Much like how chefs have recently been topping everything with caviar, bone marrow is now becoming the go-to add-on.

Why Now: After years of the pendulum swinging towards a growing demand for plant-based options, meat is back. Between the protein craze, the paleo push, and a desire for less processed foods (a la fake meats), animal fat has become both an indulgence and a functional food.

Ox (Portland, OR) offers a Smoked Bone Marrow Clam Chowder featuring a giant marrow bone that guests can spoon into the soup. (photo, credit Dina Avila)

Chubby Fish (Charleston, SC) this seafood concept serves a dish of Bone Marrow topped with shrimp tempura and spicy mayo. (photo, credit Squire Fox)

Gupshup (New York, NY) this famed Indian restaurant serves Roasted Bone Marrow with mushroom kulcha, citric salad, and hara pyaz & soya chimichurri. (photo, credit Heli Mistry)

Cuerno (New York, NY) is a new high-end Mexican restaurant whose signature dish is their skirt steak and fire-roasted bone marrow tacos, served tableside. (photo, credit Sofia Barasso)

Side A (San Francisco, CA) is a modern American bistro and listening bar that serves a burger with a roasted marrow bone on the side; guests are instructed to scrape the marrow onto the patty, and drip leftover juices onto the fries. (photo, credit Molly Decoudreaux)

Solo Travel

Solo travel is surging—projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2033, with a 14.3% CAGR through 2030 (Grand View Research). Online engagement tells the same story: Reddit's r/solotravel added 500,000 members this year, #solotravel on TikTok is up 66% year-over-year, and nearly half of travelers now tack solo time onto family trips (Hilton). In response, hotels and travel brands are ditching the dreaded "single supplement" and creating offerings that celebrate autonomy, reflection, and freedom.

Why Now: Improved safety, technology, and community support have made solo travel more accessible and less intimidating than ever. Combined with more flexible work schedules and a post-pandemic desire for independence and self-discovery, travelers are embracing the freedom to go their own way.

Now Now (New York, NY) Is a new boutique single occupant room hotel and members club by Dovetail + Co. (photo, credit Matt Kisiday)

The Hoxton (international) offers budget-friendly rooms specifically designed for solo travelers called "The Shoebox."

Norwegian Cruise Lines added 1,000 single "staterooms" to its fleet last year. Its newest ship, the "Norwegian Aqua," has 93 solo cabins, with shared access to a solo-traveler-only lounge—no single supplement required. (photo, credit Norwegian Cruise Lines)

The Cashel Palace (Ireland) offers a Solo Sojourn wellness retreat package, which includes a king room at a special single occupancy rate and a variety of amenities. (photo, credit Toni Gigov)

Mystery Travel

Airlines and cruise lines are leaning into surprise with "mystery travel," where the destination isn't revealed until departure—or even arrival. The format takes the stress out of planning while restoring the joy of discovery, offering travelers an antidote to today's hyper-scheduled vacations.

Why Now: Last year, a Booking.com study found that 52% of travelers would be interested in reserving a trip where the destination remained a mystery until arrival—a clear signal that curiosity and spontaneity are decision drivers.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises hosted its first mystery cruise in 2022; it sold out in less than 48 hours. (photo, credit Uniworld Boutique River Cruises)

Scandinavian Airlines offered their second mystery flight earlier this year; the first was in 2024, and all 170 tickets sold out within minutes. (photo, credit SAS)

Windstar debuted its first-ever President's Mystery Cruise, an eight-day roundtrip voyage from Athens, Greece in April 2025. Many passengers have already rebooked for 2026. (photo, credit Windstar Cruises)

Agave Wine

Agave wine is made from the blue agave plant—the same base ingredient as tequila—but it's fermented like wine vs. distilled into a spirit, resulting in a lower ABV typically between 12-15%. There's been a 73% YoY increase in menu descriptions that include agave wine (tastewise Culture Shift 2026), and we're beginning to see it pop up in drinks across the country.

Why Now: With tequila rising to become one of the most popular spirits in America, agave wine is set to ride the wave as the alternative that offers tequilla's flavor, but with less alcohol—perfectly timed to meet the growing demand for lower-ABV options.

Bar Snack (New York, NY), a new bar known for its "dressed-up" classic cocktails and creative snacks, serves a Ménage-A-Gavé, a snap pea spritz with mezcal, agave wine and sparkling wine.

Sipeos (Walnut Creek, CA) is a California-Mediterranean-inspired vegetarian restaurant that serves a Low-Alc Paloma with agave wine, agave syrup, grapefruit, and lime juice. (photo, credit Sipeos)

Gott's (8 locations, CA), the beloved roadside burger restaurant, offers a Paloma Spritz (6.5% ABV) and a Margarita Spritz (5.1% ABV), both made with agave wine.

Food Raves

Earlier this year in their weekly trends publication, Insight Out, Carbonate reported on the rise of the "food raves"—a new kind of social experience trading vodka sodas for espresso tonics, where dance floors meet deli counters. What began as niche pop-ups has evolved into a broader cultural movement reshaping how, when, and where people gather. From afternoon sets at bakeries to midnight parties at fast-food chains, Rave Culture 2.0 is pulsing through hospitality in unexpected places.

Why Now: With moderation on the rise, people still crave the energy and togetherness of nightlife, but not necessarily the alcohol. Food raves fill that space—social, sensory, and celebratory, without the excess.

Sweet 45 (Philadelphia, PA) Philly's hottest DJ just opened a "dessert bar & listening room"—an alcohol-free space open until 11pm, where late-night crowds dance to Afrobeats and reggae with cups of ice cream topped with caramelized plantains and caviar in hand. They plan to introduce daytime DJ parties in the coming months. (photos, credit Sweet 45)

Fitoor (Santa Monica, CA) hosts "Chai Rave"s to appeal to the N/A drinking youth with an Indian twist on a rave—DJ and all. (image, courtesy of Fitoor)

The French Bastards (Paris, France) During Paris Fashion Week, the world-renowned DJ Peggy Gou surprised fans with a "croissant rave" at this beloved bakery, blending high fashion, house beats, and pastry culture into one viral moment.

