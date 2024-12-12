AFCOM Potomac Teams Up with High School Students to Bring Christmas Cheer to Over 100 Families

It's been such a great experience to run the toy drive this year for DECA. The support of local businesses and the community in this effort really shows what can be accomplished when we all work together to help others. Post this

Overall, the Stone Bridge DECA students collected 600 toys for Loudoun County students this year during their annual toy drive. The three DECA members who spearheaded this year's drive were Alex Andos, Nick Azari, and Jackson Ward, all Stone Bridge seniors.

Andos' mom, Jennifer, serves as AFCOM's Chapter Vice President and is an advisor to Stone Bridge's DECA Chapter. "It's great for the students to see not only the power of community collaboration, but also how professional networking can enhance the ability for outreach and service," she said. "Especially during the holiday season, we love to see groups coming together to bring joy to local families."

Ashburn-based Hanley Energy also played a crucial role in the holiday giving efforts, storing toys throughout the season for the DECA Toy Drive and donating a car full of items from the Amazon Wish List.

"It's been such a great experience to run the toy drive this year for DECA," said Alex Andos. "The support of local businesses and the community in this effort really shows what can be accomplished when we all work together to help others," he said.

DECA students are wrapping the presents this week and distributing them on December 18th.

