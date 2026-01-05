AFFA and AFFA Action Proudly Announce Ashley Peele as New Executive Director

"Ashley is the right leader for AFFA. She brings deep knowledge of the organization, she reflects the heart of South Carolina, and she is willing to lead with both discipline and hope when the stakes are high." Post this

Peele is a summa cum laude graduate of Clemson University. Since her return to the Lowcountry after graduation, she has engaged with and volunteered for organizations that personally impacted her upbringing and professional development. Alongside her wife, she is raising a family in North Charleston, bringing both personal urgency and lived experience to her leadership at a time of escalating political attacks on LGBTQ+ families and individuals across the state.

Having served on the AFFA Board of Directors since 2019, Peele demonstrated her skills as Board President in 2024 and has twice guided the organization through executive leadership transitions. During her tenure, she played a central role in shaping AFFA's strategic vision, strengthening donor and partner relationships, and supporting the launch of AFFA Action – AFFA's 501(c)4 partner organization. Her appointment ensures continuity, momentum, and an immediate ability to lead with clarity and confidence.

"Ashley is the right leader for AFFA. She brings deep knowledge of the organization, she reflects the heart of South Carolina, and she is willing to lead with both discipline and hope when the stakes are high. Having witnessed Ashley's tenacity as a fellow Board member, we are deeply confident in her ability to scale what AFFA has built over the last 27 years while bringing courage, joy, and compassion to moments of uncertainty."

-Ronald Patane, AFFA Board Chair.

Peele is a 2019 graduate of the EmergeSC program and has twice been a candidate for public office. Running for both the Mayor of North Charleston and the Charleston County School Board, Peele has firsthand experience navigating electoral systems, public accountability, and the realities of political advocacy in South Carolina. Through this extensive nonprofit and public-sector work, she is intimately acquainted with the daily challenges faced by the most vulnerable.

Following a rigorous and highly competitive national search, AFFA and AFFA Action's Boards of Directors, in collaboration with executive search firm Maneva Group, selected Peele from a strong pool of candidates. More than 150 individuals were directly recruited into the search, resulting in 34 applicants. After multiple rounds of evaluation, including in-depth assessments and vision-focused interviews, Peele emerged as the clear choice to lead both organizations forward.

"Both Boards were deeply committed to conducting a national search that reflected the seriousness of this moment and the responsibility we carry to the LGBTQ+ community in South Carolina. We looked broadly, challenged ourselves, and were united in our belief that the next Executive Director had to be an effective community leader with the skills to guide our legislative strategy and advocacy efforts. Ashley rose to the top of that process because she embodies the organizations' values and has the humility, steadiness, and vision to lead us forward." -Truman Smith, AFFA Action Board Chair

Professionally, Peele brings more than a decade of experience in executive leadership, revenue growth, and organizational strategy, including overseeing multi-million-dollar budgets and leading high-impact teams. Known in the community for her ability to build authentic relationships and translate vision into results, she is widely respected as a steady, people-centered leader with the courage to meet the moment.

"I am stepping into this role with a deep sense of responsibility and resolve. Families like mine are facing an increasingly hostile political environment, and AFFA's community-building work, coupled with AFFA Action's advocacy, has never been more essential. I believe in these organizations, I honor their history, and I am thrilled to enter this next chapter with both an understanding of the challenges ahead and an honest optimism about what we can accomplish. Together, we will continue to ensure that LGBTQ+ people across South Carolina are not just defended but celebrated." -Ashley Peele, Executive Director, AFFA and AFFA Action

Ashley Peele assumes the role of Executive Director effective today, January 5, 2026.

About AFFA – Alliance for Full Acceptance

AFFA envisions a South Carolina where LGBTQ+people possess equal rights and thrive in an environment that fosters safety, freedom, and holistic well-being. AFFA is dedicated to empowering LGBTQ+ individuals throughout South Carolina by championing their rights, fostering understanding through education, and building inclusive communities through meaningful engagement and strategic advocacy. AFFA is committed to safeguarding and advancing LGBTQ+ rights by delivering trustworthy information through training and educational initiatives, amplifying our voices through targeted media campaigns, and fostering solidarity through authentic community-building. As a trusted leader in the South Carolina LGBTQ+ movement for over 25 years, we champion equal rights, challenge stigma, and foster connection through bold, compassionate action.

About AFFA Action

AFFA Action envisions a South Carolina where LGBTQ+ people possess equal rights and thrive in an environment that fosters safety, freedom, and holistic well-being. AFFA Action is dedicated to championing LGBTQ+ rights in South Carolina by pushing a proactive legislative agenda, electing pro-LGBTQ+ candidates, and leading a bold, statewide political movement.AFFA Action fights for equality by building relationships with legislative decision-makers, trusted advisors, endorsing, organizing, and electing pro-LGBTQ+ candidates, and coordinating disruptive issue-based media campaigns to upend harmful narratives.

