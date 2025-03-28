Afficient Academy Launches AI-Driven SAT Preparation Suite

Afficient's AI-Driven SAT Preparation Suite helps achieve high scores efficiently. Post this

With its data-driven, AI-powered approach, Afficient Academy's SAT Preparation suite leverages:

Over 3,000 comprehensive and rigorous exercises to build essential skills





Targeted and personalized learning paths to accelerate learning





Eight full-length digital SAT practice tests and customized post-test practice to enhance test-taking confidence and performance.

AI-Powered Comprehensive SAT Mastery

Afficient Academy's SAT Preparation suite includes three meticulously designed products:

Afficient SAT Math – Covers Algebra, Problem Solving and Data Analysis, Advanced Math, Geometry & Trigonometry, ensuring thorough understanding of mathematical concepts and mastering of problem-solving skills.

Afficient SAT Reading & Writing – Enhances skills in Craft and Structure, Information and Ideas, Standard English Conventions, and Expression of Ideas, building strong reading comprehension and writing proficiency.

Afficient SAT/ACT Vocabulary – Features 1,500 primary words and 2,000+ additional words, efficiently enhancing vocabulary knowledge and retention through adaptive exercises in word recognition and application.

Key Features and Benefits

Comprehensive Content Coverage – Master all SAT areas, including Vocabulary, Reading, Writing and Math, with in-depth instruction, helpful test-taking strategies, and extensive practice exercises.





AI-Powered Personalization – Predicts performance, customizes exercises, and tailors learning strategies to help students achieve their target SAT scores.





Proven Learning Acceleration – Afficient Academy's patented technology delivers a result-oriented, optimized learning path to close learning gaps and efficiently achieve learning goals.





Full-Length Digital Practice Tests – Comprehensive digital practice exams assess student readiness, followed by customized post-test practice.





Flexible Learning Options – Offers both self-paced learning and instructor-led courses, catering to diverse student needs.





Expert-Designed Curriculum – Created by experienced education and technology professionals with a proven track record in delivering successful K-12 math and English learning solutions.

"We are thrilled to introduce an innovative SAT preparation platform that personalizes and accelerates student learning," said Dr. Jiayuan Fang, President and CEO of Afficient Academy. "Our mission is to empower students with cutting-edge technology that enables them to reach their full academic potential."

Availability

Afficient Academy's AI-driven SAT Preparation Products are now available and can be accessed at:

https://www.afficienta.com/sat-test-preparation/

About Afficient Academy, Inc.

Founded in 2014 in Silicon Valley Californai, Afficient Academy is a pioneer in AI-powered learning solutions for math and English education. With patented, WASC-accredited programs used by thousands of students in 20+ countries, Afficient Academy delivers efficient, accelerated learning experiences that drive academic success.

Press Contact

Dilip Acharya

VP of Business Development and Marketing

[email protected]

408-382-9458

Media Contact

Dilip Acharya, Afficient Academy, Inc., 1 4086277590, [email protected], https://afficienta.com

SOURCE Afficient Academy, Inc.