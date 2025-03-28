Afficient Academy Launches AI-Driven SAT Preparation Suite

Maximize SAT Success with Personalized, Adaptive Learning.
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Afficient Academy, a leader in AI-driven education solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking SAT Preparation Suite, empowering students to efficiently maximize their SAT scores, and transforming SAT preparation from overwhelming to overachieving!
Building on the success of its AI-driven K-12 programs Afficient Math and Afficient English, which have been proven to help students learn 2-5 times faster than traditional methods while achieving superior results, Afficient Academy now brings its advanced technology to SAT preparation.
With its data-driven, AI-powered approach, Afficient Academy's SAT Preparation suite leverages:
- Over 3,000 comprehensive and rigorous exercises to build essential skills
- Targeted and personalized learning paths to accelerate learning
- Eight full-length digital SAT practice tests and customized post-test practice to enhance test-taking confidence and performance.
AI-Powered Comprehensive SAT Mastery
Afficient Academy's SAT Preparation suite includes three meticulously designed products:
- Afficient SAT Math – Covers Algebra, Problem Solving and Data Analysis, Advanced Math, Geometry & Trigonometry, ensuring thorough understanding of mathematical concepts and mastering of problem-solving skills.
- Afficient SAT Reading & Writing – Enhances skills in Craft and Structure, Information and Ideas, Standard English Conventions, and Expression of Ideas, building strong reading comprehension and writing proficiency.
- Afficient SAT/ACT Vocabulary – Features 1,500 primary words and 2,000+ additional words, efficiently enhancing vocabulary knowledge and retention through adaptive exercises in word recognition and application.
Key Features and Benefits
- Comprehensive Content Coverage – Master all SAT areas, including Vocabulary, Reading, Writing and Math, with in-depth instruction, helpful test-taking strategies, and extensive practice exercises.
- AI-Powered Personalization – Predicts performance, customizes exercises, and tailors learning strategies to help students achieve their target SAT scores.
- Proven Learning Acceleration – Afficient Academy's patented technology delivers a result-oriented, optimized learning path to close learning gaps and efficiently achieve learning goals.
- Full-Length Digital Practice Tests – Comprehensive digital practice exams assess student readiness, followed by customized post-test practice.
- Flexible Learning Options – Offers both self-paced learning and instructor-led courses, catering to diverse student needs.
- Expert-Designed Curriculum – Created by experienced education and technology professionals with a proven track record in delivering successful K-12 math and English learning solutions.
"We are thrilled to introduce an innovative SAT preparation platform that personalizes and accelerates student learning," said Dr. Jiayuan Fang, President and CEO of Afficient Academy. "Our mission is to empower students with cutting-edge technology that enables them to reach their full academic potential."
Availability
Afficient Academy's AI-driven SAT Preparation Products are now available and can be accessed at:
https://www.afficienta.com/sat-test-preparation/
About Afficient Academy, Inc.
Founded in 2014 in Silicon Valley Californai, Afficient Academy is a pioneer in AI-powered learning solutions for math and English education. With patented, WASC-accredited programs used by thousands of students in 20+ countries, Afficient Academy delivers efficient, accelerated learning experiences that drive academic success.
Press Contact
Dilip Acharya
VP of Business Development and Marketing
408-382-9458
