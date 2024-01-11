Affiliate Program Management Agency Acquired by Executive Group

Affiliate program management agency JEBCommerce announced today that it has been acquired by three of its current employees. The buying group consists of Jake Fuller, current and future CEO, Nicole Ripley, Director of Administrative Services and Gabe Ripley, Director of Creative Services.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affiliate program management agency JEBCommerce announced today that it has been acquired by three of its current employees. The buying group consists of Jake Fuller, current and future CEO, Nicole Ripley, Director of Administrative Services and Gabe Ripley, Director of Creative Services.

"I am so excited to announce this transaction with this great team. Gabe and Nicole have been at JEBCommerce for almost a decade each and Jake has been with us for 3 years and in the industry for much longer. I am excited to see where they take JEBCommerce in the future!" said Founder and former CEO Jamie Birch.

JEBCommerce was founded over 19 years ago in a spare bedroom in the Birch's home in Hayden, Idaho. Since then the company has managed well over 300 affiliate programs for advertisers such as Zappos, Roots, Dr. Squatch, LendingTree, Princess Cruises, philosophy, Charlotte Russe, Paul Frederick, Footsmart, Speck, Enfamil, and more.

"I've never been more excited about where the affiliate channel is heading and am both humbled and excited to head into 2024 as both CEO and Owner of JEBCommerce. We've never had a stronger team to help lead our agency into a new year and under the mentorship from an industry leader and veteran that is Jamie Birch, I have no doubt that we'll be able to continue the vision set forth so many moons ago. We are thrilled to offer new ways in which we can work with our brands, and new goals internally that will allow us to continue leading the space as a premier affiliate marketing agency." said Jake Fuller, CEO of JEBCommerce.

"During my time in affiliate/performance marketing (nearly 10 years now), I've learned the industry is no stranger to regular changes and shake ups. This one's particularly exciting, however, as we take up the challenge of building on the legacy Jamie and JEBCommerce have created," said Gabe Ripley. "We've got massive shoes to fill, but I'm confident that we have the talent, resources, and drive to do it. To misquote Steve Jobs, we're ready to make our little dent in the universe."

"This is an exciting time in the industry and an exciting time for JEBCommerce! As my role evolved over the past 9+ years, I've had opportunities to learn more about affiliate marketing in addition to managing this business" said Nicole Ripley. "I look forward to applying the skills and knowledge I have gained over the past decade to the continued growth and success of JEBCommerce."

"This team has been a huge part of JEBCommerce and their clients' success over the years. As the industry continues to evolve and change, I see nothing but success for the agency, its team and its clients' affiliate programs in the future. Part of my mission as CEO since the day we hired our first employee was to prepare all those team members that we had the good fortune and blessing to have within our doors, to prepare them for their next role. It's been a focus of mine as a leader and a focus of our organization, always pouring into them to help them get to the next level. Well, this team was ready to lead without their founder, and I am also ready to take my next step. So it's quite in line with our goals and our DNA that they take over the reins from here on out" said Jamie.

In 2023, JEBCommerce clients ended the year with an average of 155% YoY revenue growth. The company has received multiple awards including Agency of the Year at the Pinnacle awards. Its podcast, The Profitable Performance Marketing Podcast, listened to here, has been a leader in the industry for 3 seasons now.

About JEBCommerce

Based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, JEBCommerce is an award-winning performance marketing agency that helps online brands increase customer acquisition and drive incremental growth. Working with over 300 brands over their 19 years, JEBCommerce has consistently delivered results for their clients. The agency was a 2016 finalist for the Rakuten Marketing Golden Link Awards' OPM Agency of the Year — an accolade it took home in 2009 and has been nominated for three times since — winner of the 2019 Pinnacle Awards OPM/Agency of the year and was ranked #19 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2017 Best Company Cultures list among many other distinctions.

Media Contact

Jake Fuller, JEBCommerce, 1 1 602 882-3739, [email protected], www.jebcommerce.com

SOURCE JEBCommerce