Affiliated Advisors Celebrates Its Thirty Year Anniversary

Affiliated Advisors has evolved and grown through three decades to become an innovative award-winning platform that enables financial advisors to build the practices of their dreams.

"30 years ago, it was a much different industry than it is today," Robbins said. "I was literally the only woman in the room then, to now leading a very diverse thriving firm has been an incredible journey, one that I am extremely grateful for. Success is never a solo accomplishment, and I have remarkable business partners, a dynamic team and many colleagues who have collectively made us successful."

Affiliated Advisors provides a comprehensive suite of business management, compliance, technology, marketing, and investment advisory solutions and services; with direct access to experienced professionals, skilled in helping advisors streamline their workflows. Known for ease of transitions, as well as succession planning resources and acquisition opportunities, Affiliated Advisors has been a shining star in the financial services industry and a beacon for championing inclusion and giving back.

Some of Affiliated Advisors' milestones include:

1994 – Rita Robbins establishes Affiliated Advisors as a new affiliation model and support platform for financial advisors that has now become one of the most successful ways for advisors to remain independent businesses, yet have a dynamic and comprehensive support platform that provides scale, expertise and a full-suite of solutions.

2004 – Affiliated Advisors joins Royal Alliance, which eventually becomes Osaic Wealth

2008 – Freedom Capital Management (FCM) is established to support and enable advisors from wire houses, banks and employee channels to benefit from a completely supported environment to become independent entrepreneurs.

2015 -Rita joins the National Advisory Board (NAB) at Royal Alliance as the first female executive, she continues to serve today on Osaic's NAB.

2017 - Rita is honored as a Women to Watch by InvestmentNews

2018 – Affiliated Advisors surpasses the $1 billion asset milestone

2020 – Long standing and respected industry executives, Tom Rippberger, CFP and Trisha Qualy, CFP join Affiliated Advisors as Managing Partners, as Affiliated adds 11 new advisory firms and AUA reaches $1.5 billion

2021-2022 – Affiliated accelerates growth through banner recruiting years, as 15 new wealth advisory firms onboard in 2021 and 12 join in 2022

2023 – The firm doubles in size from 2020, despite the pandemic, as AUA hits $3 billion, 6 new firms join, Affiliated wins the coveted WealthManagement.com Industry Awards "Wealthies" Award for Thought Leadership. Robbins is recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award from InvestmentNews. Qualy is appointed to the Next Gen Advisory board for Osaic Wealth.

2024 – Affiliated celebrates its 30th year in business as AUA surpasses $4 billion and M&A transactions for its affiliated firms reaches 20

"We are thrilled to be contributing to the amazing growth of Affiliated Advisors," concurred managing partners, Trisha Qualy, CFP and Tom Rippberger, CFP. "We are inspired by the success of Rita and our team and look forward to the future expansion of Affiliated Advisors' reach and influence in the wealth management industry."

