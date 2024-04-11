Affiliated Monitoring Announces New Integration with Essence Umbrella mPERS

Affiliated's industry unique VelocityTM PERS platform supports the rapid development and integration of cutting-edge mPERS solutions that utilize the latest cellular technologies and communication methods. Post this

Affiliated's industry unique VelocityTM PERS platform supports the rapid development and integration of cutting-edge mPERS solutions that utilize the latest cellular technologies and communication methods. PERS partners are no longer constrained to 'just a phone call' - they can delivery two-way voice connections via a variety of IP and VoIP (Voice over IP) technologies, along with an extensive set of data parameters, encompassing geolocation, end user health information and rich multimedia, such as images of the user or their home. Affiliated is excited to partner with Essence on such an exciting and groundbreaking product.

For more information on Affiliated's VelocityTM platform and the Essence integration, visit Affiliated Monitoring, Booth #23067, at ISC West, the leading security industry trade show in North America. ISC West starts April 10th through April 12th at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Please contact Affiliated Monitoring at [email protected] or 800.296.9000.

