Affiliated Monitoring Announces New Integration with Essence Umbrella mPERS

Affiliated Monitoring, the premier provider of live-agent alarm monitoring services and technology, has announced an innovative integration of its Velocity™ PERS platform with Essence's new Umbrella mPERS solution, becoming the first monitoring center to support this breakthrough product.
UNION, N.J. and HOUSTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its role as a market leader in PERS monitoring, Affiliated is pleased to offer monitoring to users of the new Essence Umbrella mobile personal emergency (mPERS) system, driven by Affiliated's unique VelocityTM PERS platform.
As the Umbrella launch partner, Affiliated has enabled Essence's new mPERS solution with an IP-exclusive platform integration that not only conveys critical information in emergencies but enables a two-way voice conversation between the end user and one of Affiliated's highly trained, award-winning monitoring specialists - with no phone call needed. The platform also supports multiple geolocation technologies, including GPS and Wi-Fi, allowing Affiliated's monitoring specialists to promptly direct first responders in emergencies.
Affiliated's industry unique VelocityTM PERS platform supports the rapid development and integration of cutting-edge mPERS solutions that utilize the latest cellular technologies and communication methods. PERS partners are no longer constrained to 'just a phone call' - they can delivery two-way voice connections via a variety of IP and VoIP (Voice over IP) technologies, along with an extensive set of data parameters, encompassing geolocation, end user health information and rich multimedia, such as images of the user or their home. Affiliated is excited to partner with Essence on such an exciting and groundbreaking product.
For more information on Affiliated's VelocityTM platform and the Essence integration, visit Affiliated Monitoring, Booth #23067, at ISC West, the leading security industry trade show in North America. ISC West starts April 10th through April 12th at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Please contact Affiliated Monitoring at [email protected] or 800.296.9000.
About Affiliated Monitoring
Affiliated Monitoring is one of the largest and most innovative providers of security, fire, life-safety and IoT professional monitoring services in North America. From world-class redundant monitoring centers in Texas and New Jersey, Affiliated's award-winning, talented monitoring agents and technology platform power the growth engines of thousands of companies. For more information visit https://www.affiliated.com/
Mike Zydor, Affiliated Monitoring, 1 (800) 296-9000, [email protected]
SOURCE Affiliated Monitoring
