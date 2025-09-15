Affinity acquires Affilizz to strengthen AI-powered affiliate monetization worldwide

"The team around brothers Vincent and Florent Alzieu is tenacious, creative, inventive and hungry for success – making them a very good fit with Affinity's 500+ team members around the world," says Cornelius Frey, CEO, NucleusLinks. Post this

NucleusLinks works behind the scenes, increasing publishers' affiliate earnings by 30-120% while also automating their operations. Affilizz is the visible part on the frontend – creating highly engaging shopping experiences for users and increasing engagement rates for publishers by 2-4x. This combination brings AI both in front of and behind the curtain for publishers.

"The Affilizz team has built an unrivalled technology. We have been keeping an eye out on all the good work done by the team, and their inventions, for the past year – and are excited to help them now bring their work to a global client base. The team around brothers Vincent and Florent Alzieu is tenacious, creative, inventive and hungry for success – making them a very good fit with Affinity's 500+ team members around the world", says Cornelius Frey, CEO, NucleusLinks.

Increasing revenues from existing affiliate businesses is critical for publishers challenged with a decline in traffic from search engines. Needing to make every click-out count, while working with stretched resources, a clever suite of AI tools can help them focus on their core strength – creating the best possible content for their audience.

Affilizz team members, based in Lille and Paris, will join Affinity's NucleusLinks team and their technology will be integrated into the broader NucleusLinks platform. This tech will then be made available to NucleusLinks' global client base which includes popular names like Microsoft, Vox Media, Ziff Davis and more.

In the words of Florent and Vincent Alzieu, co-founders of Affilizz –

"We're proud to see a project born in France and now taking on an international dimension alongside Affinity. Our entire team is joining this new chapter with excitement. With a single click, our widgets turn an article into an incredible shopping experience, while our unified dashboard gives publishers a clear view of their performance. Together with NucleusLinks' bid-per-click technology, our revenues are bound to accelerate and by collaborating with Affinity, we are confident that we can now scale this unique combination worldwide."

About Affinity:

Affinity Global Inc. is an ad technology holding company with four ad networks - mCanvas, SitePlug, Veve and Yield Solutions - and three publisher-focused SaaS platforms, including AdOpsOne, Opinary and NucleusLinks. With 500+ employees across India, US, UK, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, and Brazil, Affinity builds cross-funnel consumer engagement products for advertisers and publishers. Learn more at https://affinity.com.

NucleusLinks, part of Affinity Global, is an AI-powered SaaS platform that automates affiliate operations and recovers lost revenue for publishers. Besides gaining rapid popularity amongst top global publishers, it has also earned multiple accolades, including 'Best Performance Marketing Innovation' at the 17th Performance Marketing Awards and 'Best SaaS, Network and Tech Provider' at the inaugural RAV Awards. Learn more at https://www.nucleuslinks.ai/.

About Affilizz:

Affilizz is a next-generation affiliate monetization platform, co-founded by Charles Besselievre, Simon Ducoulombier, Florent and Vincent Alzieu, that helps publishers automate content-to-commerce workflows with ease. It offers instant access to 1,500+ affiliate programs and 900 million offers, plus no-code tools to build branded widgets like price tables, cards, and carousels. With unified billing, advanced analytics, automated deal detection, and AI-powered "Magic Match" content injection, Affilizz streamlines operations, boosts revenue, and frees publishers to focus on storytelling. Trusted by hundreds of media sites, it supports both newcomers and legacy brands with seamless WordPress/API integration and in-app support from its France-based team. Learn more at https://en.affilizz.com/.

Media Contact

Merwyn D'souza, Affinity, 91 9819484041, [email protected], www.affinity.com

SOURCE Affinity