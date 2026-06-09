Affinity Joins AdCP as Founding Member to Bring Enterprise Native Supply into Advertising's AI Future

"The first generation of agentic advertising infrastructure is being designed primarily by and for the premium programmatic ecosystem. That's only half the picture," said Lavin Punjabi, CEO of Affinity. Post this

As a Founding Member, Affinity brings deep operational expertise in the advertising surfaces that traditional programmatic infrastructure was never built to serve. Affinity's inventory spans Browsers, Mobile and TV Operating systems, App Stores, Launchers and Search/AI answer engines, channels that reach billions of consumers but have largely been excluded from the automated buying frameworks that dominate digital advertising due to their privacy standards. As AI agents begin to transact across the open web, Affinity's role in AdCP is to ensure those surfaces are built into the standard from the ground up, not as an afterthought.

The inventory Affinity brings to AdCP sits almost entirely outside the programmatic auction infrastructure that has defined display and video advertising. If open standards are written without these surfaces, those surfaces get left behind. By joining AdCP, Affinity is ensuring that does not happen.

"The first generation of agentic advertising infrastructure is being designed primarily by and for the premium programmatic ecosystem. That's only half the picture," said Lavin Punjabi, CEO of Affinity. "The fraud-free surfaces which billions of people access daily and begin their commerce journeys from are browser start pages, on-device search/AI, app stores, minus one screens, etc. That's an area where two decades of experience with these surfaces gives us something real to contribute to the standard."

Key areas of Affinity's contribution will include:

OEM and browser inventory standardization: Helping define how non-traditional ad surfaces are represented within the AdCP framework

Demand-supply interoperability: Leveraging Affinity's unique position across both sides of the ecosystem to ensure AdCP works for publishers and advertisers alike

To learn more about Affinity, visit www.affinity.com/.

About Affinity

Affinity Global Inc. is developing privacy-first infrastructure that pushes past today's limits and opens up new opportunities for publishers and advertisers beyond the walled gardens. As a global AdTech company operating across 10+ markets in Asia, the US, and Europe with a team of over 500 experts, Affinity helps publishers discover better ways to monetize and enables advertisers to reach the right audiences through new touchpoints.

Media Contact

Jason Michael, Elasticity, 1 3143231425, [email protected], goelastic.com

SOURCE Affinity