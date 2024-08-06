AffinityX Partners with DrivenIQ to take Audience Targeting to the Next Level

Using our VisitIQ Audience Management Platform, marketers can now identify and engage their audiences across all channels—even heavily restricted channels like Google and Meta—while remaining privacy compliant. Post this

AffinityX Audience Insights is important because while Google has decided not to deprecate third party cookies, their effectiveness has already been in steep decline.

Apple's AppTrackingTransparency (ATT), which asks people to say yes or no to sharing their data has already resulted in most consumers saying no.

Google has strongly hinted that they will do the same with Chrome on the desktop, which will mean web advertising will more strongly resemble mobile app advertising.

"DrivenIQ is excited about this partnership because it gives advertisers and enterprises vital insight into who their ideal customers really are," said DrivenIQ President and CEO Vern Hanzlik. "Using our VisitIQ Audience Management Platform, marketers can now identify and engage their audiences across all channels—even heavily restricted channels like Google and Meta—while remaining privacy compliant. As platform builders, we're dedicated to helping global marketers drive ROI through precise messaging and targeting at scale."

About DrivenIQ

DrivenIQ's mission is to give marketers an easier-to-use and less expensive option than trying to enter the walled garden that is today's data personalization landscape. The DrivenIQ platform gives marketers a neutral zone that allows them to own and manage their audience data, independently from tech giants—and the ability to activate that data consistently across every marketing channel while maximizing ROI of every marketing program. From traditional web and digital marketing programs to live events, OTT, and podcasting, DrivenIQ enables marketers to not only identify who is consuming or streaming their content, but also reach them in the most precise way possible.

About AffinityX

AffinityX is the global leader in results-driven marketing and advertising solutions. Utilizing our proprietary performance data derived from millions of engagements and driven by next-generation technology, the AffinityX team simplifies the complexity of omnichannel marketing for clients of all sizes, resulting in high-impact solutions crafted with precision to achieve your goals efficiently and cost-effectively.

