Affirmity Announces New Additions to Affirmative Action and EEO Compliance Training Catalog

"U.S. federal law requires employers to provide work environments free from harassment and discrimination," commented Bruce Kile, Managing Director at Affirmity. "We're proud to have assembled a range of courses that covers this compliance need, while priming workplaces for other important DE&I conversations."

The available training covers all federally-mandated affirmative action, ethics, and workplace compliance topics and, where appropriate, has been tailored to the specific needs of different audiences. The available courses are also regularly refreshed to reflect changes at local, state, and federal levels.

In addition to eLearning courses—which range from single 20-to-45-minute modules to larger three-part series—Affirmity offers short, engaging 2-3-minute microlearning videos to supplement key topics.

The range of eLearning courses available includes:

Affirmative Action Compliance for Managers

Affirmative Action Compliance for HR

Affirmative Action Compliance for Senior Leaders

Recruiter Compliance for Federal Contractors

Preventing Discrimination and Harassment

Understanding the Americans With Disabilities Act

Drugs and Alcohol in the Workplace

Code of Conduct—Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR)

Data Privacy and Information Security

For a description of these modules and further information about Affirmity's Affirmative Action and EEO compliance training offering, please visit the Affirmity website.

About Affirmity

Affirmity, a part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), provides a robust portfolio of software, services, and training solutions that help customers minimize risk and experience the positive impacts of affirmative action and diversity and inclusion in the workforce. Drawing on more than 45 years of experience, its software and team of experts guide diversity, HR, and compliance teams to easily analyze diversity across the organization, establish targets, identify gaps and insights into causes, and track progress over time. Affirmity serves more than 1,100 organizations—including global corporations, mid-sized organizations, and small businesses. For more information, visit affirmity.com.

