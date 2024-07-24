Affirmity Launches a New Dashboard Experience to Provide Next-Gen Analytics and Insights for Affirmative Action Planning

Update to Affirmity CAAMS® software expands depth of dashboard insights, introduces new filters, and reduces time spent sorting through data.
DALLAS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affirmity, an industry-leading name offering workforce compliance software solutions, outsourcing services, and training to U.S. federal contractors, is pleased to introduce its newly enhanced affirmative action program dashboards, which provide an interactive, detailed snapshot of key information and insights.
Available to Affirmity's CAAMS® users and outsourced services clients, these newly enhanced dashboards will provide OFCCP and EEO compliance managers and other key stakeholders with critical insights into their affirmative action program. The platform allows users to better visualize critical performance metrics and track progress toward key goals.
Affirmity Manager of Product Management, Allen Appleby, describes the update: "The new dashboards represent the next evolution in how different types of affirmative action data are seamlessly conveyed in one place, allowing companies to quickly make the best decisions possible for their business."
Key new features include:
- A dedicated insights section that surfaces key findings, putting critical information at the user's fingertips, making it easier to glean key takeaways and reduce time spent sorting through data
- An increase in information contained on each dashboard, with additional charts and graphs shown in a single view
- The ability to filter by class on the main dashboard and each drill-down
- New possibilities for filtering and viewing results at every level, including compliance
- A refreshed, modern color palette that makes charts and graphs easier to read, thereby adhering to ADA standards
With these new capabilities providing increased visibility into affirmative action data, clients can be more effective and strategic in managing their programs.
About CAAMS®
Using Affirmity's CAAMS® software, HR and diversity leaders managing enterprise affirmative action or diversity programs can greatly streamline plan preparation and mitigate risk while engaging managers with consumable, strategic insights needed to optimize their programs. A critical component of Affirmity's Unified SaaS Platform, the CAAMS® multidimensional software module includes a multitude of robust features that allow organizations to easily assess, benchmark, report, and track their affirmative action and diversity programs.
About Affirmity
Affirmity provides a robust portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions that help global enterprise and mid-market companies build inclusive workforces so that they can experience long-term business value, while minimizing workforce compliance risk, from their DE&I and affirmative action programs.
Drawing on more than 45 years of experience, our software, learning solutions, and team of experts guide HR, diversity, and compliance teams to easily analyze diversity across the organization, identify gaps and insights into causes, establish and execute goals, and continually track DE&I and affirmative action program effectiveness over time.
A part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), Affirmity serves more than 1,100 organizations.
