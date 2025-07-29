Affirmity Unveils Major Platform Update Featuring Advanced Dashboards, PayStat® Enhancements, and New UI

These improvements help our clients stay compliant, make informed decisions, and demonstrate measurable progress in their workforce equity and planning initiatives. Post this

Refocused Insights Dashboards

The platform's updated dashboards offer key stakeholders—including HR professionals and EEO compliance leaders—an interactive and detailed snapshot of essential workforce information needed to strategically manage non-discrimination programs.

The newly introduced Workforce Insights Plan and Monitoring dashboards replace the former Affirmative Action Plan and Monitoring dashboards, delivering a more focused experience for compliance oversight.

Pay Equity Analysis Enhancements for PayStat®

Affirmity's PayStat® software has been enhanced, and it now offers greater flexibility and pay equity analysis precision.

Clients can now create plan subsets, enabling focused analyses on smaller groups rather than the entire organization. The tipping test and cohort assessment are now fully integrated within PayStat®, with configurable percentage difference and compensation difference thresholds.

The regression analysis function has also been updated to allow users to select both an analysis class and a comparison class, and the maximum number of control variables will increase to ten. Additionally, the rank sum analysis will now support up to eight grouping variables, expanding the scope of meaningful comparisons.

An Updated User Interface

The Affirmity platform's user interface has been refreshed to deliver a modern, intuitive design that streamlines workflows and boosts productivity. Key enhancements include simplified left-hand navigation, a clean monochromatic color scheme, and an expanded editor workspace. The homepage experience has also been updated across all modules.

A new universal "Help" button has been added, consolidating all support resources—videos, editor documentation, and links to the online troubleshooting guide. It replaces the "Guide Me" feature previously found on individual pages.

Describing the latest update, Bruce Kile, Managing Director at Affirmity, said: "With the 5.31 release, we're delivering meaningful enhancements that reflect both the pace of change in workforce compliance and the expectations of our users. The redesigned interface improves user experience and accessibility, while our updates to the PayStat® module and dashboards offer deeper insights and more actionable analytics. These improvements help our clients stay compliant, make informed decisions, and demonstrate measurable progress in their workforce equity and planning initiatives."

The 5.31 release is now live, and all of these new features are available immediately to Affirmity software users as well as outsourced services clients. Prospective clients can book a personalized walkthrough of the new software features here.

About Affirmity

Affirmity provides a robust portfolio of software, consulting services, and digital learning solutions that help global enterprise and mid-market companies foster a positive workforce culture through non-discrimination and merit-based employment practices. All solutions align with legal standards while minimizing workforce compliance risk.

Drawing on 50 years of experience, Affirmity guides HR and workforce compliance teams to easily analyze and benchmark workforce data. These critical data-driven insights ensure employee selection and compensation processes are fair, equitable, and compliant.

A part of Learning Technologies Group (LTG), Affirmity serves 25% of all Fortune 100 companies and has an average client base tenure of 12+ years.

For more, visit affirmity.com.

