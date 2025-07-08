Affordability is Top Driver for Consumers Leasing Vehicles, according to New CULA Survey

Affordability is the top reason consumers are leasing vehicles, according to a new Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) survey of consumers at the beginning and at the end of their leases, with the vast majority saying they would lease again. Post this

"Today's rapidly shifting market – with tariffs potentially increasing vehicle costs from $2,000 to $15,000+, high interest rates, and more – is creating a perfect storm of instability and astronomical pricing for car buyers," said Chris Harper, Director of Business Development for CULA. "In this context, it is no wonder that our survey highlights the critical importance of vehicle leasing as consumers stretch their budgets just to get into a vehicle. With new vehicle lease payments, on average, $150 dollars a month lower than loan payments, and with its much shorter terms, this survey confirms that vehicle leasing is the perfect financial instrument for today's – and tomorrow's – car buyers."

New vehicle leasing has grown significantly since its post-pandemic low of 18% in 2022. According to the most recent Experian State of the Automotive Finance Report, 24.69% of all new vehicles were leased in Q1 2025, up from 23.71% in Q1 2024, and 24.49% in Q4 2024, with average monthly lease payments at $595 per month, significantly lower than the average loan payment of $745, across all new vehicles.

Survey Methodology: Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA)'s 2025 Consumer Leasing Survey was fielded online between May 6, 2025 and May 20, 2025. Over 300 lessees either at the beginning or at the end of their leases participated.

For over 35 years, CULA has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions, offering an analytically driven, high-value program that simplifies the complexities of leasing—including insurance, operations, compliance, and more. With a deep understanding of the credit union financial model, CULA has built long-term partnerships with top-tier credit unions, including nine of the top 10 credit unions offering leasing in the U.S. Its program enables credit unions to seamlessly integrate leasing into their portfolios while providing dealers with a valuable financing option—especially as affordability remains a top concern for consumers.

About Credit Union Leasing of America

Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions for over 35 years. Founded in 1988, CULA provides best-in-class program assistance, analytics reporting, compliance support, dealer management tools and member services. The CULA indirect vehicle leasing program empowers credit union innovators to diversify their existing loan portfolios, improve yield and expand member services. Visit https://www.cula.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact

Angela Jacobson, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA), 1 714-454-8776, [email protected]

Melanie Webber, mWEBB Communications, 1 949-307-1723, [email protected]

SOURCE Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA)