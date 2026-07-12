Affordable Apartments With Modern Amenities Now Coming to Central PA: Triple Crown Corporation Announces Union Knoll Opening

With the upcoming launch of Union Knoll in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Triple Crown Corporation is expanding access to affordable apartments with modern amenities across Central PA, bringing a newly built townhome community designed to meet today's renters' needs.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new rental townhome community from Triple Crown Corporation is set to open at 100 Union Knoll Drive in Middletown, Pennsylvania, in July 2026, giving the region a fresh option for those searching for affordable apartments in Central PA. Union Knoll offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans, contemporary finishes and a full suite of shared amenities, with easy access to Harrisburg, Hershey and the broader region.

What Makes Union Knoll an Affordable Option for Apartments With Modern Amenities in Central PA?

Union Knoll offers thoughtfully designed townhomes and community features that set the standard for modern living in Central PA. Each home has an open-concept layout, a designer kitchen with matte slate appliances and 2.5 bathrooms, all reflecting a focus on contemporary, livable design. Private garages provide residents with convenient and secure parking.

Beyond the individual units, Union Knoll features a saltwater pool, fitness center, a clubhouse and professionally landscaped grounds that create a welcoming community environment. Located in Middletown, Union Knoll offers residents convenient access to Harrisburg, Hershey, major employers, top healthcare facilities and essential services throughout the region.

Prospective residents interested in learning more about Union Knoll or scheduling a tour can visit the website before the community's July 2026 opening.

Frequently Asked Questions

Find answers to common questions about renting at Union Knoll and what to look for in a modern rental community.

Where can renters find affordable apartments with modern amenities near Middletown, Pennsylvania?

Union Knoll, opening in July 2026 at 100 Union Knoll Drive, is a strong option for renters seeking affordable apartments with modern amenities in Central PA. The community pairs newly built townhomes with a saltwater pool, fitness center, clubhouse and landscaped grounds, all within easy reach of Harrisburg and Hershey.

When will Union Knoll be ready for residents?

Union Knoll is scheduled to open in July 2026. The community is located at 100 Union Knoll Drive in Middletown, Pennsylvania, and will offer two- and three-bedroom townhomes to renters throughout the area.

What makes Union Knoll a good fit for renters in the Harrisburg and Hershey area?

Union Knoll's location puts residents within convenient reach of Harrisburg and Hershey, making the community a practical choice for professionals, families and anyone looking to live near the region's major corridors with access to quality amenities.

About Triple Crown Corporation

Triple Crown Corporation is a developer, builder and property manager with a record of creating quality rental communities across Pennsylvania. The company has served the region since 1977, with a current portfolio of 2,828 homes built and 2,004 rental homes under active management.

Media Contact

Karen Jordan, Triple Crown Corporation, 1 844-484-0386, [email protected], https://www.triplecrowncorp.com/

SOURCE Triple Crown Corporation