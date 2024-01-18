Affordable Assisted Living Community Welcomes First Residents

Green Oaks of Goshen kicked off 2024 by welcoming the first residents into the affordable assisted living community. Located in Elkhart County, Indiana, the community is designed to serve low-income older adults who need some assistance to maintain their independence.

GOSHEN, Ind., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Oaks of Goshen kicked off 2024 by welcoming the first residents into the affordable assisted living community. Located in Elkhart County, Indiana, the community is designed to serve low-income older adults who need some assistance to maintain their independence. The community was developed by the Evergreen Real Estate Group in Chicago and is being managed by Gardant Management Services, Inc.

It features 120 private apartments. Each of the studio and one-bedroom floor plans includes a kitchen; bathroom with shower, grab bars, and raised toilet; individually controlled heating and air conditioning; and emergency alert system.

"The community provides eligible older adults with a wonderful alternative to a nursing home or to struggling alone at home," says Rick Banas of Gardant.

Residents are able to live in a residential environment. Staff is on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide personal assistance and help with medications. Support services including three daily meals plus snacks, housekeeping and laundry are included.

Local scheduled transportation to doctor's appointments and shopping is available.

Residents also benefit from being able to socialize with family, friends, and their new neighbors and participate in social, recreational, educational, and wellness programs offered by the community.

Community areas include a spacious dining room, private dining room, community room, beauty/barber salon, computer room, fitness center, library, media/theater room, and outdoor patio and gardening area.

"Our mission is to enrich the lives of residents by providing them with the Love, the Compassion, and the Dignity they deserve in addition to the help and assistance they need," says Banas. "We strive to help each resident to achieve and maintain as much independence as possible for as long as possible."

Gardant is one of the largest providers of assisted living in the United States. Overall, the company manages more than 80 senior living, assisted living, and memory care communities.

Green Oaks of Goshen is one of 12 Gardant-managed affordable assisted living communities in Indiana. Other Gardant-managed affordable assisted living communities in Indiana are located in Anderson, Bloomington, Columbus, Ft. Wayne, Indianapolis, Lafayette, Merrillville, Newburgh, Noblesville, and Plainfield.

Gardant also manages communities in Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Green Oaks of Valparaiso, another affordable assisted living community being developed by the Evergreen Realty Group, is scheduled to open in a couple of months.

In 2023, Gardant-managed communities were recognized as being among the best in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Gardant and Gardant-managed communities designated as Great Places to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights.

Chelsea Stanhibel, Gardant Management Solutions, 815-954-8263

