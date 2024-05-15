Affordable at-home fertility testing and treatment now available on FSA Store® and HSA Store® thanks to new partnership between Proov and Health-E Commerce®

FSAs and HSAs give individuals the flexibility to use their tax-free healthcare funds to pay for eligible pregnancy and fertility products, services, and treatments alleviating that financial stress. Post this

"The decision to start a family is exciting and full of emotions. Worrying about finances shouldn't be a factor," said Susan Elliott-Bocassi, senior vice president of operations, Health-E Commerce. "FSAs and HSAs give individuals the flexibility to use their tax-free healthcare funds to pay for eligible pregnancy and fertility products, services, and treatments alleviating that financial stress. We're excited to partner with Proov to make information, resources, and supportive products available to anyone who wants to achieve a healthy pregnancy."

Proov offers clinically validated fertility tests for women and men, along with personal support and resources to help patients understand their unique fertility and pregnancy journey.

"I started Proov out of necessity, so I know firsthand how painful infertility can be, which is why all of our tests and products have been scientifically validated to ensure they are accurate, easy to use, and affordable," said Amy Beckley, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Proov. "We are honored to have helped thousands of women and men achieve healthy pregnancy, and we are excited to reach even more future parents through our partnership with Health-E Commerce."

To take advantage of this new partnership, visit FSAstore.com or HSAstore.com.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

About Proov

Proov is a diagnostics company offering medical grade at-home tests and a support platform that is clinically proven to help those looking to conceive do so faster, and more cost-effectively. Proov goes beyond typical fertility tracking (which focuses on finding the fertile window) to help uncover key issues that can make conceiving more difficult. Proov founder, Dr. Amy Beckley, Ph.D., created the core Proov technology (Proov Confirm PdG tests) after her own battle with infertility.

Barbara Tabor, Health-E Commerce, 651-230-9192, [email protected], https://www.health-ecommerce.com/

