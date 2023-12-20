Affordable Housing Professionals to Discuss Debt, Equity and Other Hot Topics at Novogradac Conference in Florida

Novogradac to Host 2024 Affordable Housing Developers Conference Jan. 18-19, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affordable housing experts will discuss legislative possibilities for the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) Jan. 18-19, 2024, at the Novogradac 2024 Affordable Housing Developers Conference at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Conference panelists will discuss other housing finance hot topics, such as addressing the "missing middle" and using the LIHTC in conjunction with renewable energy tax credits.

"We're excited to kick off Novogradac's 2024 conference schedule with our annual Affordable Housing Developers Conference," said Christina Apostolidis, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's Naples, Florida, office and conference chair. "Our attendees can look forward to hearing experienced LIHTC professionals discussing real-world solutions to affordable housing financing challenges."

Conference panel topics will include the Washington Report, debt and equity markets updates and tips for new or first-time LIHTC developers. The full agenda can be found here.

The conference is sponsored by Cinnaire, Enterprise, Hunt Capital Partners, RBC Capital Markets and R4 Capital.

In addition to the two-day conference, Novogradac will host two pre-conference workshops on Jan. 17, 2024. The LIHTC Basics Workshop will help participants understand the types of credits, ownership structures, project timelines, how to avoid recapture and more. The Acquisition/Rehabilitation Workshop is geared toward affordable housing professionals who are interested in acquiring existing affordable rental housing properties and rehabilitating them using the LIHTC incentive. Separate registration fees for the pre-conference workshops apply.

About Novogradac

Novogradac began operations in 1989 and has grown to more than 700 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy.

Media Contact

Events Desk, Novogradac, (415) 356-7970, [email protected], www.novoco.com

SOURCE Novogradac