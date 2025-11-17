AFG Group Announces the Promotion of Two Senior Managers

AFG announces the promotion of Marcos Miranda, CCM, LEED AP, cGMP, to Senior Vice President, and Jeff Taylor, CQM, to Vice President, strengthening the firm's leadership and commitment to delivering complex federal, healthcare, science, and technology projects
HERNDON, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AFG announces the promotion of Marcos Miranda, CCM, LEED AP, cGMP, to Senior Vice President and Jeff Taylor, CQM, to Vice President. These advancements strengthen the firm's leadership team and reinforce its commitment to excellence in delivering complex federal, healthcare, science, and technology projects.
Miranda, a Certified Construction Manager (CCM), joined AFG in 2017 and has been instrumental in advancing the firm's HSI Division, leading major programs for the General Services Administration (GSA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the National Cancer Institute (NCI). In his new role, Miranda will continue to oversee client collaboration and program delivery across AFG's national portfolio, focusing on quality assurance, project performance, and client satisfaction. Prior to joining AFG, he managed the $3.5 billion DC Public Schools Modernization Program and the $125 million DC Department of Parks and Recreation Program. Miranda holds a Bachelor of Professional Science in Construction Management from Pratt Institute and currently serves as the Small Business Liaison for the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), Mid-Maryland Post.
Taylor joined AFG in 2020 and has managed major infrastructure and facility improvement projects throughout the company. With over 30 years of experience in federal project management, he brings expertise in MEP systems, physical security, and mission-critical facilities. Throughout his career, Taylor has provided program and construction management services to a distinguished list of federal and Department of Defense clients, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the U.S. Air Force (USAF), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), NASA, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). His deep understanding of technical systems, facility operations, and federal construction standards has made him a trusted advisor to clients and project teams alike. As Vice President, he will lead initiatives to strengthen AFG's operational performance and expand its federal project portfolio.
These promotions position AFG to further expand its leadership in the healthcare and life sciences market, providing clients with the experienced personnel, specialized expertise, and comprehensive services needed to deliver complex projects with precision and excellence.
