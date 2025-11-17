AFG Group Announces the Promotion of Two Senior Managers

Marcos and Jeff have led their team to more than triple the size of the HSI Division and expanded its client base, now serving the NIH, the NIST, the NCI and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in addition to several A/E partners. - Cheryl O'Connor, CEO Post this

Taylor joined AFG in 2020 and has managed major infrastructure and facility improvement projects throughout the company. With over 30 years of experience in federal project management, he brings expertise in MEP systems, physical security, and mission-critical facilities. Throughout his career, Taylor has provided program and construction management services to a distinguished list of federal and Department of Defense clients, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the U.S. Air Force (USAF), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), NASA, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). His deep understanding of technical systems, facility operations, and federal construction standards has made him a trusted advisor to clients and project teams alike. As Vice President, he will lead initiatives to strengthen AFG's operational performance and expand its federal project portfolio.

These promotions position AFG to further expand its leadership in the healthcare and life sciences market, providing clients with the experienced personnel, specialized expertise, and comprehensive services needed to deliver complex projects with precision and excellence.

