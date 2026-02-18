Afghan Peaks Founder Samuel Sidiqi Summits Aconcagua to Highlight Afghanistan's Mountain Potential

Samuel Sidiqi proudly planted the Afghan Peaks flag atop Aconcagua, marking another historic milestone for Afghan mountaineering. Post this

"At Grajales Expeditions, we have spent 50 years supporting pioneers on the Colossus of America. Today, we are honored to announce that we are supporting Samuel Sidiqi (@AfghanPeaks) in his mission to become the first Afghan national to stand on the summit of Aconcagua," said Manuel Bustelo, CMO & Commercial Director of Grajales Expeditions.

For Sam, the ascent represents not only a personal milestone but also part of a long-term vision connected to his work as founder of Afghan Peaks, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to developing mountain skills among Afghans while promoting environmental stewardship. Through Afghan Peaks, initiatives focus on skiing, mountaineering, avalanche awareness, and outdoor education, particularly in the Bamiyan region where community-based ski programs and youth training initiatives continue to expand.

Afghanistan's mountainous landscape offers significant opportunities for adventure sports and future tourism development. Afghan Peaks works to build the skills and knowledge required for a sustainable mountain economy while encouraging communities to engage safely with their environment. The organization emphasizes that mountain knowledge and avalanche safety are essential both for sport and for protecting lives in mountain regions.

Sam says that climbing internationally provides an opportunity to highlight Afghanistan's natural beauty and demonstrate what is possible through perseverance and preparation.

"Each climb is an opportunity to show Afghan boys and girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve. The mountains teach patience, responsibility, and teamwork values that are important both on and off the mountain," said Sam.

Mount Aconcagua presents significant altitude, weather, and endurance challenges, and its successful ascent further strengthens Sam's role in promoting mountaineering as a platform for youth inspiration and the long-term development of Afghanistan's mountain communities.

Afghan Peaks continues to work with local and international partners to support mountain sport development, avalanche safety education, and environmental preservation initiatives across Afghanistan.

