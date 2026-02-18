Afghan Peaks Founder Samuel Sidiqi Summits Aconcagua to Highlight Afghanistan's Mountain Potential

The Afghan mountaineer continues his global climbing mission to inspire Afghan youth and support the development of skiing, mountaineering, and mountain safety initiatives in Afghanistan. Sam successfully summited Mount Aconcagua (6,962 meters) on February 14, 2026, the highest mountain in the Americas and one of the renowned Seven Summits, marking another historic achievement for Afghan mountaineering while advancing his broader mission to promote mountain sports and outdoor development in Afghanistan.
MENDOZA, Argentina, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following his historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2023, where he became the first Afghan national to reach the world's highest summit, Sam's climb of Aconcagua represents the next step in an ongoing effort to inspire Afghan youth and bring international attention to Afghanistan's mountains and their potential for sport, education, and sustainable development.
The expedition was conducted with logistical support from Grajales Expeditions, one of the longest-standing guiding companies on Aconcagua. Founded by mountaineering pioneer Fernando Grajales, the company has spent more than five decades supporting climbers on the mountain, providing expedition infrastructure and operational expertise.
"At Grajales Expeditions, we have spent 50 years supporting pioneers on the Colossus of America. Today, we are honored to announce that we are supporting Samuel Sidiqi (@AfghanPeaks) in his mission to become the first Afghan national to stand on the summit of Aconcagua," said Manuel Bustelo, CMO & Commercial Director of Grajales Expeditions.
For Sam, the ascent represents not only a personal milestone but also part of a long-term vision connected to his work as founder of Afghan Peaks, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to developing mountain skills among Afghans while promoting environmental stewardship. Through Afghan Peaks, initiatives focus on skiing, mountaineering, avalanche awareness, and outdoor education, particularly in the Bamiyan region where community-based ski programs and youth training initiatives continue to expand.
Afghanistan's mountainous landscape offers significant opportunities for adventure sports and future tourism development. Afghan Peaks works to build the skills and knowledge required for a sustainable mountain economy while encouraging communities to engage safely with their environment. The organization emphasizes that mountain knowledge and avalanche safety are essential both for sport and for protecting lives in mountain regions.
Sam says that climbing internationally provides an opportunity to highlight Afghanistan's natural beauty and demonstrate what is possible through perseverance and preparation.
"Each climb is an opportunity to show Afghan boys and girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve. The mountains teach patience, responsibility, and teamwork values that are important both on and off the mountain," said Sam.
Mount Aconcagua presents significant altitude, weather, and endurance challenges, and its successful ascent further strengthens Sam's role in promoting mountaineering as a platform for youth inspiration and the long-term development of Afghanistan's mountain communities.
Afghan Peaks continues to work with local and international partners to support mountain sport development, avalanche safety education, and environmental preservation initiatives across Afghanistan.
For more information about Afghan Peaks, visit www.afghanpeaks.org
Media Contact
Samuel Sidiqi, Afghan Peaks Charity, 1 6108087900, [email protected], www.afghanpeaks.org
SOURCE Afghan Peaks Charity
