AFIP/ADCO Partners with Privacy4Cars to Help Dealers Address Vehicle Data Privacy Compliance Gaps

Partnership gives dealership compliance officers and F&I professionals preferred pricing and greater access to tools that help disclose vehicle data practices, delete personal information from vehicles, disconnect prior users from OEM apps to help reduce overlooked privacy, security, and liability risks

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Finance & Insurance Professionals (AFIP) and the Association of Dealership Compliance Officers (ADCO), now unified as one organization serving dealership compliance officers, F&I professionals, and dealership leadership nationwide, today announced a new promotional partnership with Privacy4Cars, a leading global automotive privacy-tech company. Beginning today, AFIP/ADCO members will have access to Privacy4Cars' Vehicle Privacy Report™, AutoCleared™, and DisconnectedCar™ solutions at a preferred pricing rate.

Privacy4Cars' suite of vehicle data privacy, security, and safety solutions help dealerships address a growing blind spot in many compliance programs: the personal data and digital connections associated with vehicles themselves.

"Vehicle personal data is becoming an even more important compliance and risk-management issue for dealerships, but it is not always addressed by traditional compliance programs," said Shannon Robertson, President of AFIP/ADCO. "Our members look to AFIP/ADCO to help them identify practical tools that reduce risk and improve dealership operations. Privacy4Cars gives dealers a clear, affordable way to protect customers, support disclosure obligations, delete customer data in vehicles at trade in or lease return, disconnect prior users' remote access where available, and document the handling of personal information left behind in vehicles."

Today's vehicles are connected devices capable of collecting, storing, and transmitting sensitive personal information, including contacts, call logs, location history, garage codes, app credentials, payment details, and other personal data. In many cases, vehicles remain connected to prior users through OEM apps, with digital keys, and remote access features that can allow a previous owner or user to locate, unlock, start, or interact with a vehicle after it changes hands.

Yet vehicle data and connected-car access are often overlooked in dealership compliance and cybersecurity programs. "Connected cars are an incredible convenience when consumers are in control of their vehicle, but once that vehicle changes hands at a trade-in or lease return, that same convenience can quickly become a safety and security risk." said Andrea Amico, Founder & CEO, Privacy4Cars. "For a dealership, that gap can turn into a safety, financial, security, privacy, and liability nightmare or - if managed correctly - into a loyalty and bottom line improvement. Partnering with AFIP/ADCO gives compliance professionals and dealership leaders the tools they need to succeed."

As part of the partnership, AFIP/ADCO distributor members are eligible for the preferred pricing discounts. Dealership compliance officers and F&I professionals interested in the member benefits can contact AFIP/ADCO or contact Lindsey Sanders at (940) 594-6713 or [email protected] and/or Sherryl Nens of Privacy4Cars at (949) 230-0713 or [email protected] for enrollment details.

About AFIP/ADCO

The Association of Finance & Insurance Professionals (AFIP) and the Association of Dealership Compliance Officers (ADCO) are now combining resources to bring together decades of experience in dealership compliance, education, and risk management. AFIP/ADCO offers certification, training, and compliance resources for compliance officers, F&I professionals, and dealership leadership at dealerships nationwide. Learn more at afip.com and adcocommunity.com.

About Privacy4Cars

Privacy4Cars is the first and only global data privacy-tech company focused on creating privacy, safety, security, and compliance solutions for the automotive industry. Its growing portfolio of auto privacy tools benefit companies and consumers, alike, through three powerful services: Disclose, Delete, Disconnect.

Privacy4Cars' AutoCleared™ is the only patented solution to efficiently manage, execute, and log the deletion of personal information from cars (phone numbers, call logs, location history, garage door codes, and more). It is an objective, repeatable, and auditable method that leading auto companies (OEM captives, auto finance, fleets, dealerships, etc.) have used to safeguard over 3 million drivers and passengers by erasing their personal data from vehicles they no longer use. Its Vehicle Privacy Report™ tool is a first-of-its-kind solution for full and transparent privacy disclosures which has over a million visitors, and its dealer inventory badges generate millions of impressions per month. DisconnectedCar™ is Privacy4Cars' newest solution that severs digital ties between the connected vehicle and previous users — resetting data sharing settings and disconnecting the prior owner's account with the manufacturer, when available.

Media Contact

Lindsey Sanders, Association of Dealership Compliance Officers powered by AFIP, 1 (940) 594-6713, [email protected], https://www.adcocommunity.com/

SOURCE Association of Dealership Compliance Officers powered by AFIP