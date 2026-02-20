A'fix - Virtual Portfolio for Contractors Launches in Beta

"We built A'fix to provide contractors with a professional way to showcase their work and present it in a format that reflects the standards they uphold in the field." - Todd Folden, Founder of A'fix Post this

A'fix introduces a dedicated platform focused on project-based craftsmanship through professional presentation. By organizing work at the project level and tying it to a specific location, the platform allows contractors to present completed jobs in a clear, contextual format.

"As a general contractor, I understand the level of detail and coordination that goes into every project," said Todd Folden, Founder of A'fix. "We built A'fix to provide contractors with a professional way to catalog their work and present it in a format that reflects the standards they uphold in the field."

HOW IT WORKS

The platform enables contractors to create a visual story around a specific project that is virtually pinned to the address where the work was performed. Contractors simply upload their media, fill in project details, and A'fix publishes a well-designed layout that gives contractors pride in showcasing their craft.

BUILT FOR PROFESSIONALS

A'fix is designed for contractors, specialty trades, and service providers who operate established businesses and want a structured way to document their work. By focusing on project-based presentation rather than reviews or lead generation, the platform supports professionals who view their craftsmanship as a long-term business asset.

"For the first time, contractors across the skilled trades have a structured way to showcase their completed work," said Kelly Folden, CEO and Co-Founder of A'fix. "A'fix enables professionals to curate their own project history, maintain control of their digital presence, and share a consistent, location-based portfolio that reflects the quality of their work."

AVAILABILITY

A'fix is currently available in beta for contractors and skilled trade professionals across North America. Early participants can sign up for a free account to begin building their portfolio at www.afix.app.

ABOUT A'FIX

Founded in Akron, Ohio, A'fix is a construction technology platform focused on structured digital documentation for the skilled trades. By combining professional profiling with project-based geospatial documentation, A'fix enables contractors to organize completed installations, present their craftsmanship in context, and build a lasting digital record of their work.

