"Susan built something rare. I'm honored to carry that forward, and to build on the extraordinary foundation she created. The core of the business will not be changing with this as we all love the direction and atmosphere we have created here." - Derek Milliman, President of Afloral. Post this

"After more than 30 years, I'm incredibly proud of what we've built. We're not just a brand, but a community and a team with values that guide everything we do," said Susan Bonfiglio, CEO and Vice President of Afloral. "Derek shares those values deeply, and I have full confidence that the heart of Afloral is in the best possible hands. Our transition is a continuation of everything we've always stood for."

"Our primary goal has always been to create a company that supports all of our goal lifestyles and brings more beauty to the world," said Derek Milliman, President of Afloral. "Susan built something rare. I'm honored to carry that forward, and to build on the extraordinary foundation she created. The core of the business will not be changing with this as we all love the direction and atmosphere we have created here."

Afloral's core offerings and brand identity remain unchanged. The company will continue to curate a seasonally rotating selection of life-like faux florals, dried and preserved botanicals, handcrafted vases, and its exclusive wholesale trade program, all guided by the same commitment to design excellence, sustainability, and customer experience that has defined Afloral for decades.

About Afloral: Afloral is a premier provider of a unique, seasonal selection of high-quality artificial florals, live plants, and handcrafted vases, dedicated to bringing everlasting beauty and botanical realism to homes and businesses. With a focus on community, environment, and customer-driven experience, Afloral has tested every item in their homes, sourced from unique and sustainable vendors, and delivered an environmentally thoughtful experience from idea to centerpiece. For more information, visit www.afloral.com.

Media Contact

Derek Milliman, Afloral, 1 1 716-665-5197, [email protected], https://www.afloral.com

SOURCE Afloral