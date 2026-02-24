Afloral Raises the Bar in 2026 to Meet Delivery Excellence - 200,000 Units Moved to Advanced Technology Warehouse

"This upgrade is a commitment to our community," said Derek Milliman, COO at Afloral. "Our customers deserve accurate, real-time tracking and error-free fulfillment. By leveraging modernized technology from Radial Fast Track, we are ensuring every plant arrives in peak condition, fast." Post this

"This infrastructure upgrade is more than just a capacity increase; it's a commitment to our community," said Derek Milliman, Chief Operating Officer at Afloral. "Our customers told us that accurate, real-time order tracking and error-free fulfillment are essential to their experience. By leveraging modernized technology from Radial Fast Track, we are ensuring that every plant arrives in peak condition, fast."

Survey Highlights the Need for Innovation — The warehouse upgrade directly addresses several pain points identified by the Afloral community:

Speed: While 96% of users rated current delivery as satisfactory, the new system is designed to enable "Same-Day Processing," a feature that 63% of respondents said would significantly increase their likelihood of repeat orders.

Accuracy: Real-time tracking was cited as "Absolutely Essential" by 57% of those surveyed. The new infrastructure provides real-time inventory visibility and Radial Fast Track's client portal offering real-time order tracking within the warehouse.

Quality Control: To combat 7% of instances where plants are damaged in transit, Afloral's new infrastructure features a new separate stream for Fragile orders to ensure the transportation does not damage the product.

This warehouse technology move follows the January 26th launch of an updated version of afloral.com, which delivers faster load times, cleaner design, and a more seamless online shopping experience. Together, the new Shopify-powered storefront and the upgraded warehouse systems raise the bar in 2026 in providing a seamless end-to-end experience from click to delivery.

About Afloral: Founded in 1991, Afloral is a premier provider of a unique, seasonal selection of high-quality artificial florals, live plants, and handcrafted vases, dedicated to bringing everlasting beauty and botanical realism to homes and businesses. With a focus on community, environment, and customer-driven experience, the team at Afloral tests every item in their designers' homes, sources only from unique and sustainable vendors, and delivers an environmentally thoughtful experience from idea to centerpiece. For more information, visit www.afloral.com.

Methodology: Data cited in this press release is based on an independent survey conducted by Afloral between Jan. 8 and Jan. 18, 2026. The survey polled 81 verified repeat customers via the Afloral.com website regarding their fulfillment expectations and delivery experiences.

