AForge Launches Advanced Manufacturing Branch Offering Cutting-Edge Capabilities

AForge is excited to unveil its new state-of-the-art Advance Manufacturing Facility in Northern Virginia, built to support both Military and commercial manufacturing sectors. This facility is equipped with the latest technology and infrastructure to ensure efficient, secure, and high-quality manufacturing processes, meeting the rigorous standards required by defense and commercial clients alike.

Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities

AForge's Advanced Manufacturing branch is equipped to handle a diverse range of manufacturing needs with the following capabilities:

Additive Metals: Our facilities can produce parts using a variety of metals and polymers utilizing the most technologically advances processes to date. These materials ensure high performance and durability for the most demanding applications.

Additive Polymers: We offer additive manufacturing with nylon, carbon fiber and glass bead composites. These materials provide exceptional strength, flexibility, and lightweight properties for a wide range of applications.

Subtractive Manufacturing: Our advanced subtractive manufacturing capabilities include 5-axis CNC machining, CNC lathe operations, and Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM). These processes allow for high-precision manufacturing of complex parts.

Supportive Manufacturing Processes:

In addition to our primary manufacturing capabilities, AForge's Advanced Manufacturing branch offers several supportive processes to enhance product performance and customization:

Resin-Based DCPD Ballistic Armor: We provide custom form-fitting ballistic armor solutions rated up to IV+, ensuring maximum protection with advanced resin-based DCPD technology.

Precision Laser Welding: Our precision laser welding services offer unparalleled accuracy and strength for critical applications.

Design / Engineering Services

AForge's team of expert engineers and designers provide comprehensive support to optimize product design and performance:

CAD Design, DFAM, Generative Design, and Topology Optimization: We leverage the latest design methodologies to create efficient, innovative, and manufacturable designs.

Simulation: Our simulation services include static Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), ensuring that designs meet performance and reliability standards.

3D Scanning and Reverse Engineering: We offer high-resolution 3D scanning with data collection at a resolution of 0.02um (micron). Our reverse engineering capabilities allow us to generate precise 3D CAD models from scanned data.

Metrology Grade Inspection and Dimensional Analysis: Using both scanned data and Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) contact-based measurement, we provide detailed inspection and dimensional analysis to ensure the highest quality standards.

AForge's Advanced Manufacturing branch is dedicated to pushing the limits of what is possible in manufacturing. Our state-of-the-art facilities and expert team are ready to take on the most challenging projects and deliver superior results.

About AForge

AForge is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, SDVOSB, with more than 60 years of combined military and professional experience supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Intelligence Community (IC). The AForge team uses systems engineering, national security operations, and IT strategic knowledge to accelerate mission success throughout the United States government agencies focused on national security. Contact us today to learn innovative ways you can accelerate the "speed of knowledge" to successfully meet program objectives and efficiently execute the missions that save lives.

