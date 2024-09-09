AForge to Join This Year's Joint-Defense Additive Manufacturing Meeting for Innovation and Transition as a 4-Star Sponsor in Harrisburg, PA, September 17-19

AForge, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, SDVOSB, with more than 60 years of combined military and professional experience supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Intelligence Community (IC), will join this year's Joint-Defense Additive Manufacturing Meeting for Innovation and Transition (J-DAMMIT) Manufacturing Conference as a 4-star sponsor.
HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AForge, an innovative leader in the advanced manufacturing industry, is proud to announce its participation as a 4-star sponsor at this year's Joint-Defense Additive Manufacturing Meeting for Innovation and Transition (J-DAMMIT) Manufacturing Conference. The event will take place from September 17th to 19th, 2024 at Harrisburg University.
This milestone marks AForge's debut as an exhibitor at J-DAMMIT 2024. Renowned for its cutting-edge solutions and unwavering commitment to excellence in the national security sector, AForge is eager to showcase its capabilities and engage with peers in the dynamic field of Additive Manufacturing. The company's presence at the conference underscores its dedication to advancing innovation across all facets of national security requirements.
AForge's participation in J-DAMMIT 2024 extends beyond merely showcasing its services; it is a unique opportunity to forge meaningful relationships with fellow attendees. The 4-star sponsorship not only elevates AForge's visibility but also reinforces its shared values in support of the nation's security needs. This initiative aligns with the conference's mission to bring together the best minds in manufacturing for three days of networking, learning, and collaboration.
Conference attendees are invited to visit AForge's booth from September 17-19 at Harrisburg University to learn more about the company's work and discover how it is shaping the future of manufacturing.
For more information about AForge and its participation in J-DAMMIT 2024, please visit https://www.aforge-am.us or contact the AForge team directly. AForge looks forward to connecting with you at the event.
