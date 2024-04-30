African American Ph.D. Doctor from Columbia University Publishes New Educational Book Focusing on Foundations and New Frontiers in Diversity

"My deepest aspiration is to contribute to the collective wisdom of humanity," Thompson said. "I strive to have each page be a beacon of enlightenment, guiding readers towards greater understanding, compassion, and empowerment." Post this

"This subject has become an important topic as many social injustices have occurred in the last four years," Thompson said. "I've been in this field for over 20 years and hope my knowledge and understanding may have a historical perspective."

Believing an incredible amount of information is misused amongst news outlets, which advocate negative information, the author hopes by sharing his knowledge he may cultivate a balance in humanity for the greater good.

"My deepest aspiration is to contribute to the collective wisdom of humanity," Thompson said. "I strive to have each page be a beacon of enlightenment, guiding readers towards greater understanding, compassion, and empowerment."

"Foundations and New Frontiers In Diversity Equity, And Inclusion"

By LeRoy Thompson Ph.D.

ISBN: 9781665754514 (softcover); 9781665754521 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing and Amazon

About the author

LeRoy Thompson Ph.D. has worked with over 150 public, private, and non-profit clients in helping them link their strategic direction to the practical task of leveraging the full range of capabilities of their human resource base. His lived experience as an African American from Appalachia has also made a significant contribution to his success in the DEI domain. Addtionally, LeRoy was educated at Harvard University where he received a bachelor's degree in English and American Literature and Language, and a master's degree in finance and international business from Columbia University School of Business. He received a Doctor of Divinity from Master's Graduate School and a Ph. D. From Trinity Theological Seminary. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/846601-foundations-and-new-frontiers-in-diversity-equity-and-inclusion

