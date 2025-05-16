AFRICON 2025 Returns to Atlanta on September 18-20, 2025

"AFRICON is more than a conference—it's a cultural and economic movement," said Timi Adeyeba, COO & Co-Founder of Amplify Africa. Post this

"AFRICON is more than a conference—it's a cultural and economic movement," said Timi Adeyeba, COO & Co-Founder of Amplify Africa.

"Each year, we're building bridges across continents and creating a global platform that celebrates who we are while shaping where we're going," said Dami Kujembola, CEO & Co-Founder of Amplify Africa.

This year, AFRICON is proud to announce a headline partnership with Fidelity Bank, one of Africa's most respected financial institutions. As part of this collaboration, AFRICON 2025 will feature the 3rd Annual Fidelity Investment and Trade Creative Connect (FITCC)—a marquee forum designed to spotlight innovation, entrepreneurship, and cross-border investment opportunities across the African continent.

"Since 2022, when we hosted the maiden edition, the FITCC has evolved beyond a platform for promoting Nigeria's non-oil exports to become a veritable showcase of the immense value Nigeria has to offer the global market," stated Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, OON, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc. "As part of our commitment to developing platforms that promote economic growth, creativity, and sustainable trade both within Nigeria and internationally, we are pleased to collaborate with AFRICON to host FITCC. This initiative stems from AFRICON's esteemed capability to unite key stakeholders dedicated to integrating Nigerian businesses into global supply chain networks."

AFRICON 2025 will feature a dynamic lineup of programming including cultural showcases, policy roundtables, business summits, nightlife experiences, and wellness activations. From creative industries and tech innovation to investment, trade, and social impact, the two-day experience positions Africa and its Diaspora as a rising global force.

Projected Impact

It is expected that AFRICON 2025 will attract:

Over 3,000 attendees from around the world

More than 200 exhibitors and businesses across sectors

Over US$200 million in trade, investment, and partnership deals to be concluded

AFRICON 2025 continues to build on its legacy of convening a global network of decision-makers, creatives, executives, and community leaders who are shaping Africa's future.

For more information on tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and programming details, visit www.africon.global or follow @africon.global on all platforms.

About Amplify Africa

Amplify Africa is a leading media, events, and cultural agency dedicated to shaping the global narrative of Africa and its Diaspora. With a reach of over 12 million people monthly, Amplify Africa curates impactful experiences, content, and campaigns that celebrate African excellence across entertainment, tech, business, and culture. From landmark festivals to thought leadership summits, the platform serves as a bridge between Africa and the world—empowering the next generation of changemakers and creators.

About Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged commercial bank with over 9.1 million customers who are serviced across its 251 business offices and various digital banking channels in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

