AFRIKICKS: Uniting Hearts for a Brighter Future in Africa

"We are thrilled and deeply grateful to have such incredible support from Akon, Serge Ibaka, Shabazz Lowe, and Michael Blackson for this year's gala," said Oumarou Idrissa, Founder, AFRIKICKS. "Their commitment to making a difference aligns perfectly with our organization's values, and we look forward to uniting with them and our passionate attendees to create a lasting impact in Africa."

A Legacy of Impact

Since its inception, Afrikicks has been committed to transforming lives and communities through its impactful programs. Over the years, the organization has donated an impressive 235,000 pairs of shoes, spanning regions from Niger and Senegal to Ghana and Guinee Conakry. Notably, Afrikicks has extended its efforts to the United States, specifically in Los Angeles, where they have provided footwear to the homeless population on Skid Row, demonstrating their dedication to global outreach and social responsibility.

Beyond footwear, Afrikicks has tirelessly worked to improve education and access to clean water. Through its unwavering commitment, the organization has donated over 1.3 million school supplies and toys to students in need, enabling them to pursue their dreams with the necessary tools. Moreover, Afrikicks has constructed 12 water walls in two countries, granting millions access to clean and safe drinking water—a testament to their dedication to addressing critical humanitarian challenges.

Looking Ahead

As Afrikicks' Annual Fundraiser Gala approaches, attendees and supporters alike can anticipate an evening filled with impactful stories, dazzling performances, and a shared vision for a brighter future. With AKON at the helm, accompanied by esteemed special guests Serge Ibaka and Shabazz Lowe, and the wit and charm of Michael Blackson as the Master of Ceremony, the event promises to be an unforgettable experience.

This is a unique opportunity for individuals and corporations to make a lasting difference in the lives of thousands of African children and communities. As a guest at the AFRIKICKS Annual Fundraiser Gala, you will enjoy an unforgettable evening of networking, entertainment, and inspiration, all while contributing to a transformative cause.

For ticket reservations, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a direct donation to AFRIKICKS, please visit our website at www.afrikicks.org.

About AFRIKICKS:

AFRIKICKS is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering underprivileged communities in Africa through education and sustainable initiatives. Through strategic partnerships and fundraising efforts, AFRIKICKS aims to create lasting change and uplift the lives of African children and families, empowering them to break the cycle of poverty and build a brighter future.

