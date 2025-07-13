AfroBeat Ignited Newark with African Rhythm, Culture, and Celebration Today

AfroBeat Fest has become a beloved and iconic event in our city and state, embodying the vibrant culture and showcasing the immense talent within our community," Newark's First Lady Linda Baraka. Post this

"AfroBeat Fest has become a beloved and iconic event in our city and state, embodying the vibrant culture and showcasing the immense talent within our community," said Newark's First Lady Linda Baraka and co-founder of the AfroBeat Fest. "It stands as a bridge connecting generations, offering a celebration of the African Diaspora's rich heritage while fostering unity and collaboration among Newark's residents and visitors. Powered by passionate volunteers and buoyed by Newark's commitment to cultural excellence, the festival has grown to become one of the city's most anticipated and cherished gatherings, bringing over 10,000 attendees together each year."

The one-day festival showcased Art Installations including pieces from visual artist Andrew Nichols and African sculptures and fabrics sold by Oumarou Ouedraogo, hailing from West Africa's Burkina Faso. Together they celebrated the creativity and vibrancy of African Art. Local fan-food favorites included Newark-based Salaam Ice Cream and the award-winning Afro Taco Food Truck.

AfroBeat Fest appealed to Newarkers, neighbors from surrounding towns and communities, and visitors from New York City seeking a free, quality, arts and culture-driven experience with events for the entire family. The AfroBeat Fest featured:

Live music and DJs (featuring DJ Kassava and Cina Soul)

Lively dance performances and workshops courtesy of renowned Afro Afrique Dance Troupe

African cuisine (e.g., jollof rice, yassa poulet)

Drumming and dancing lessons

Diaspora Marketplace: Vendors included Kwabs Couture, Zolani's Lemon Lady, Jewelry by Che and Nas Boutique of Crafts

Activations with local organizations to promote health, education, and civic engagement

Festival-goers and visitors utilized Via, Newark's free weekend micro transit service to get around the city. Via offers easy, on-demand rides to key venues around Newark. The app-based shared ride service runs Fridays to Sundays, helping FUN patrons navigate Newark's Arts and Education District without the hassle of finding parking.

About AfroBeat Fest

Founded in 2017 with the assistance of Mrs. Linda Baraka, AfroBeat Fest is an annual one-day family festival in Newark, NJ occurring on the second Saturday of July to become Newark's largest celebration of African Culture. The celebrated festival expands and continues the tradition of the former Africa Newark Street Festival (1988-2006). Powered by volunteers, the festival draws over 10,000 residents and visitors annually to commemorate one of the few New Jersey festivals with a Pan African Focus.

About Festivals United Newark | http://www.festivalsunitednewark.org

Funded through a $1.5 million grant awarded to the Newark Alliance from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, Festivals United Newark (FUN) is a unique partnership of leading festival and event organizers in the City of Newark, NJ. For the first time, Newark's major festival planners have come together to form a coalition of the city's most beloved cultural events. Together under one umbrella, FUN members include AfroBeat Fest, Halsey Festival, Lincoln Park Music Festival, Newark Arts Festival, Newark Pride, and Newark Winter Village, all in partnership with the Newark City Parks Foundation. FUN ensures a summer, fall, and winter filled with music, art, food and community. FUN is more than just a name – it's a movement.

Media Contact

Cheryl McCants, Impact Consulting Enterprises, 6468722377, [email protected], www.eimpactconsulting.com

Delores Edwards, Impact Consulting Enterprises, 917-439-8446, [email protected], www.eimpactconsulting.com

