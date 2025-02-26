Afshan Kinder Joins Burnie Group as Practice Leader, Contact Center

"Afshan's deep expertise in contact center strategy and operations, coupled with her passion for driving meaningful change, will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate the evolving customer service landscape." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Afshan to our team," said David Burnie, Principal and Founder at Burnie Group. "Her deep expertise in contact center strategy and operations, coupled with her passion for driving meaningful change, will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate the evolving customer service landscape."

Afshan's clients have recognized her as one of the top 25 thought leaders in North America. She is the co-author of three books and several white papers. Her expertise lies in leveraging technology and optimizing processes through proven change management, resulting in high satisfaction for the customers, employees and business.

