Afshan Kinder Joins Burnie Group as Practice Leader, Contact Center

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burnie Group is pleased to announce that Afshan Kinder has joined the firm as Practice Leader, Contact Center. In her role at Burnie Group, Afshan Kinder will apply her extensive leadership experience spanning over 30 years across industries such as telecom, utilities, financial services, and technology. She specializes in contact center strategy, leveraging technology and process improvements to enhance both customer and employee experiences. Afshan also brings expertise in evaluating in-house versus outsourcing models and developing data-driven business cases to support strategic decisions.
Prior to joining Burnie Group, Afshan co-founded SwitchGear Consulting, where she has been instrumental in helping organizations navigate complex workforce challenges and improve operational performance. She remains involved with SwitchGear while taking on her new leadership role at Burnie Group.
"We are thrilled to welcome Afshan to our team," said David Burnie, Principal and Founder at Burnie Group. "Her deep expertise in contact center strategy and operations, coupled with her passion for driving meaningful change, will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate the evolving customer service landscape."
Afshan's clients have recognized her as one of the top 25 thought leaders in North America. She is the co-author of three books and several white papers. Her expertise lies in leveraging technology and optimizing processes through proven change management, resulting in high satisfaction for the customers, employees and business.
