After 22 Years Welcoming the World's Biggest DJs, Jim Cummings Joins One of Them

"Watching Alok grow into one of the world's biggest DJs has been an incredible journey, and to now collaborate with him feels like a beautiful full-circle moment." — Jim Cummings Post this

For more than two decades, Jim has introduced generations of the world's greatest DJs as he watched Tomorrowland evolve into one of the most celebrated music festivals on Earth. Last year, Tomorrowland became TikTok's biggest LIVE event, drawing more than 74 million unique livestream viewers and generating over 2.4 billion views.

When Alok made his Tomorrowland debut in 2015 at just 24, Jim was already the festival's voice, introducing him year after year as he became one of the biggest DJs in the world. Now, for the first time, Jim joins Alok on his title track "Rave the World featuring Jim Cummings" from his new EP 'Rave The World'. Watch Clip here:

"Tomorrowland has always been about imagination, hope, and bringing people together through music," says Jim Cummings. "For 22 years, I've had the privilege of welcoming artists from around the world and watching so many incredible careers unfold. Watching Alok grow into one of the world's biggest DJs has been an incredible journey, and to now collaborate with him feels like a beautiful full-circle moment."

As one of the industry's most globally recognized voices in animation, Jim's career has spanned more than 1,500 characters across film, television, and music. It's a voice audiences have known for decades, long before they ever knew his name.

Before the lights, before the fireworks, and before the first beat echoes across Tomorrowland this year, that familiar voice will once again invite millions of fans into another world. Today, he isn't just telling Tomorrowland's story, he's part of it.

Listen to the 'Rave The World' EP here:

Media Contact:

Colleen Kirk

Principal, Kirk PR + Communications

[email protected] | 310-251-0030

www.kirkpr.agency

About Jim Cummings

Jim Cummings is one of the most legendary voice actors in entertainment history, with more than 1,500 credited roles across studios including Disney, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. He is best known as the iconic voice of Winnie the Pooh, Tigger and Darkwing Duck, with his work appearing in more than 22 Academy Award-nominated and winning films, including The Lion King, Aladdin, and Christopher Robin. A powerhouse vocalist as well as an actor, Cummings sang much of "Be Prepared" in The Lion King and has collaborated musically with Hans Zimmer, Alan Menken and Elton John. He also hosts Toon'd In, a top 10 entertainment podcast in North America with nearly 40 million downloads.

Media Contact

Colleen Kirk, Kirk Group Media, 1 3102510030, [email protected], www.kirkpr.agency

SOURCE Jim Cummings