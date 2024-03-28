After 35 Years, Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Kawasaki Honda of Medford, Oregon from Milt and Kathy Smith

"We'd recommend Courtney and Performance Brokerage Services to anyone wanting to sell their dealership." - Kathy Smith of Kawasaki Honda of Medford Post this

Kathy Smith of Kawasaki Honda of Medford shared, "When my husband and I decided to sell our business and retire, we tried for over a year to sell it on our own to no avail. We decided to sign with a broker and were so glad we did. Performance Brokerage Services and Courtney Bernhard were great to work with. Courtney was there every step of the way; she was very responsive to our questions and walked us through the entire process. She is extremely educated in the powersports business. We'd recommend Courtney and Performance Brokerage Services to anyone wanting to sell their dealership."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

After the sale, Courtney Bernhard commented, "It was a pleasure working with Milt and Kathy Smith selling their dealership that had been in their family over 30 years. They understood the importance of preparing the dealership for a sale and worked seamlessly with the buyers. I appreciated getting to know Milt and Kathy on a professional and personal level and wish them well in a much-deserved retirement. I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to work with the buyers Jaime, Minnie, and Raja. They are a great team and I look forward to working with them again in the near future."

Jaime Rodriguez is a seasoned professional in the industry. With over 25 years of experience, he is well-versed in all areas of the dealership. Jaime Rodriguez commented, "Thank you Courtney and Performance Brokerage Services for helping us acquire our second dealership in Medford, Oregon. Your representation for the seller was great and professional and were great to work with on our end as the buyer as well. We are already on our way to a quick start and look forward to creating memorable experiences and servicing the community with all of their powersports needs. Thanks again, Courtney and Performance Brokerage Services!"

Kawasaki Honda of Medford will remain at its current location at 3735 Crater Lake Highway in Medford, Oregon and will be renamed Medford Powersports Inc.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

