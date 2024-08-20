After 36 Years, Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Dutchess Recreational Vehicles in Poughkeepsie, New York from Ken & Jeff Conston to Jim Batterton

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Dutchess Recreational Vehicles in Poughkeepsie, New York from brothers Ken and Jeff Conston to Jim Batterton

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Dutchess Recreational Vehicles in Poughkeepsie, New York from brothers Ken and Jeff Conston to Jim Batterton.

Ken Conston, a powersports enthusiast, began his career as a materials manager at a semiconductor plant. In 1988, he purchased a dealership focused solely on Honda powersports and equipment. Demonstrating a keen sense for both seizing opportunities and adapting to change, Ken expanded the product lines offered. In 2000, his brother Jeff Conston, formerly with Shaw Industries in Dalton, Georgia, joined Ken after he bought out the last remaining partner.

Ken and Jeff have enjoyed a strong partnership over the past 24 years. Ken and Jeff will remain involved for a transition period to ensure a smooth changeover, providing customers with continuity and familiar faces during this time.

After the sale, Ken Conston shared, "Thanks so much to Courtney Bernhard and her team at Performance Brokerage Services for helping out with the sale of our dealership. We had started with another broker for over a year with no results and poor communication. The other broker consistently missed commitments. Then, we found Performance Brokerage Services and they were great at marketing the dealership and found us a buyer. Courtney was involved and helpful all the way to the finish line at the closing! Thanks again!"

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Courtney Bernhard commented, "It was truly a pleasure working with Ken Conston and his brother, Jeff Conston, throughout the entire transaction. It became very apparent why the duo has been successful in their dealership and has such a committed, long-tenured staff. Ken and Jeff were always responsive when I needed anything and were extremely helpful working with the buyer through all the challenges of a buy-sell. I have no doubt that Jim Batterton and his family will be set up for success for many years to come. I appreciate Jim's positive attitude and tenacity working through the manufacturer applications, dealer licensing, and the many other hoops that came up until the very end. Thank you to everyone involved!"

George Chaconas added, "It was an honor and a privilege to exclusively represent the sellers of Dutchess Recreational Vehicles, Jeff and Ken Conston. I would like to thank both the buyer and seller for working together to help facilitate a smooth transaction. In addition, I am very proud of my partner, Courtney Bernhard, as she demonstrated hard work, determination, and professionalism with managing this buy-sell to the finish line. I would like to congratulate all the parties and wish everyone great success."

Jim Batterton brings extensive senior leadership experience from IBM and Kyndryl, along with specialized knowledge in powersports from his involvement with his family's pre-owned dealership, Kent Road Motorsports. Passionate about the industry, Jim and his wife Emily, along with their family, are dedicated powersports enthusiasts and customers. Jim Batterton shared, "When the opportunity to acquire Dutchess Recreational Vehicles came up, I was very excited because they have a great reputation and have served the Hudson Valley, New York and tri-state area for decades. Their involvement with and support of the rider community is excellent. The other big key to their success has been a great group of enthusiast employees. We are honored to be taking over for the Conston family and hope to carry on the Dutchess Recreational Vehicles legacy."

Jim Batterton added, "While the transaction was not simple with eight linemakers involved, we would have had a much more difficult time without the aid of Courtney Bernhard and the Performance Brokerage team. We found Courtney to be a great advisor as we went through it, and she quickly helped us build a great partnership with the sellers that enabled the transaction to proceed. She was also instrumental in introducing us to some other professional services firms that were experienced in buy-sell transactions, which aided us greatly."

Dutchess Recreational Vehicles will remain at its current location at 737 Freedom Plains Road in Poughkeepsie, New York.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Pull Quote

"Thanks so much to Courtney Bernhard and her team at Performance Brokerage Services for helping out with the sale of our dealership." - Ken Conston

Media Contact

George C. Chaconas, Performance Brokerage Services, 813.569.6250, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com

Twitter

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services