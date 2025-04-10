After 36 years, Terry Sunderland steps down as President and COO of Endeavour Solutions

As of April 2, 2025, Terry Sunderland has stepped down as President and COO, while remaining engaged as an advisor on a part-time basis, including representing Endeavour at the Microsoft Directions NA conference being held this week. We would like to thank Terry for his guidance and leadership over the years and congratulate Nicola Cadwell, who is being promoted to fill the role of President and COO.

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endeavour Solutions Inc. is excited to celebrate the contributions of Terry Sunderland, Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer, over the past 36 years. Over the years, as a Great Plains partner, then as a Microsoft Dynamics ERP, CRM, and Cloud partner, Endeavour has seen tremendous growth while staying true to its core values of Integrity, Trust, and Accountability. These values and the internal corporate culture shared by Endeavour's now 90+ employees are a testament to Terry's leadership over the years.

"I'm amazed and proud of the team that we have created and the success we have achieved internally and in support of our clients." – Terry Sunderland, Founder and Advisor.

As of April 2, 2025, Terry Sunderland has stepped down as President and COO, while remaining engaged as an advisor on a part-time basis, including representing Endeavour at the Microsoft Directions NA conference being held this week.

We would like to thank Terry for his guidance and leadership over the years and congratulate Nicola Cadwell, who is being promoted to fill the role of President and COO.

"I'm very confident in our leadership team and Endeavour's future. Nicola has a strong, proven track record in CRM and ERP. I have full confidence in her amazing abilities and dedication to the team." – Terry Sunderland, Founder and Advisor.

"It has been fantastic working with Terry over the past few years, leveraging his wealth of knowledge as we continue to expand and grow Endeavour organically and through mergers & acquisitions." – Madhu Vajpey, Chief Operating Officer.

About Endeavour Solutions Inc.

Endeavour Solutions is a Gold Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner for ERP, CRM, and AI Cloud Business Applications focusing on implementations, upgrades, development, data analytics, training and support for the cloud-centric Dynamics 365 Platform including, Business Central (ERP), Customer Experience (CRM), Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Power Apps, and Azure.

With offices in Toronto ON, San Antonio TX, Vancouver BC, Halifax NA, Montréal QC, Edmonton AB, and London ON their consultants support more than 1,100 active clients throughout North America including clients using Dynamics GP and Sage Intacct. Over the years, Endeavour has been named multiple times to the Microsoft President's Club – The top 5% of Microsoft Partners Worldwide.

