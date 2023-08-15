After 45 Years, George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Freedom Cycle in Concord, New Hampshire

"I want to personally thank George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of PBS for introducing me and our team at MOMS to acquire Freedom Cycle. They were very professional and diligent in helping us buy the multi-line powersports dealership." - Joel Wheeler, MOMS President Tweet this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Courtney Bernhard, Partner, of the Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Chaconas remarked, "It is with much appreciation and gratitude that we helped Rupert Dance retire after 45 years of successful ownership at Freedom Cycle Center in Concord, New Hampshire, along with the help of my partner, Courtney Bernhard. When I first met Rupert and his partner Leslie, Rupert brought his dog Ruby whom he adored and had spent many years at the dealership by his side until her passing. Rupert knew he didn't have a succession plan and I am grateful for the opportunity to guide Rupert in liquidating his largest asset and pass his legacy to Joel Wheeler and the team at MOMS. I wish the MOMS team success as they continue building their powersports portfolio in New England."

Bernhard added, "I enjoyed getting to know Rupert Dance during the course of the transaction. Rupert was very dedicated to his dealership and employees along with his beloved dog Ruby and I know the decision to exit didn't come lightly. The task to get through the numerous franchise approvals wasn't easy, but Rupert along with his General Manager, Andy Galliher, and the team at MOMS made it happen. I would like to thank the team at Morgan Stanley, Paulina Matel and Brad Stanek, as they did a phenomenal job guiding Rupert through the tax planning, which helped ease the transition. I wish much success to Joel Wheeler and his team at MOMS and hope Rupert and his partner Leslie the best as they enjoy retirement."

MOMS, a leader in New England powersports, has been family-owned and operated since 1973. The MOMS family has expanded their business across New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine, currently operating 10 locations.

MOMS President, Joel Wheeler, comments, "I want to personally thank George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services for introducing me and our team at MOMS to acquire Freedom Cycle in Concord, NH. They were very professional and diligent in helping us buy the multi-line powersports dealership and real estate from long-time retiring owner Rupert Dance. George and Courtney knew Freedom Cycle was a very complimentary and strategic fit for our growing platform of powersports dealerships in New England since 1973. I look forward to working with George and Courtney again soon!"

The dealership will remain at its current location at 110 Manchester Street in Concord, New Hampshire.

Rupert Dance was represented by Eaton W. Tarbell, III of Tarbell & Brodich, PA located in Concord, New Hampshire.

Joel Wheeler was represented by William H. Barry III, Esquire of Barry & Honorow, P.L.L.C. located in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paying a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

