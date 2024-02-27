After 50 Years, Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Aloha Marine in Daytona, Florida from Dave & Kathy Rusler to Smith Automotive Group

"We sincerely appreciate and are very grateful for George, Courtney, and the PBS Marine Division's professionalism, hard work, and commitment to helping facilitate this transaction! Look no further when you are considering the sale of your marine and boat dealership." - Dave Rusler, President Post this

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner of the Southeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

After the sale, George Chaconas commented, "It was an honor and privilege to work with Kathy and Dave on the sale of their long-time family business to John Smith, Jr. of Smith Automotive Group. After working together with John on multiple automotive transactions, it is especially exciting to help him diversify into the marine/boat industry. We look forward to the continued success of Aloha Marine as Kathy, Dave, and John work together to expand upon the company's success well into the future."

Courtney Bernhard added, "I am very appreciative to have been able to work with Dave and Kathy in selling their marine dealership. I know that it was not an easy decision after 50 years in the business, and am very thankful they trusted us to find the right buyer to take over their dealership, treat the employees like family, and continue their legacy."

Smith Automotive Group was established in 1938 and is a family-owned, third-generation dealership group. John Smith, Jr., President, is the grandson of the automotive group founder. Smith Automotive Group currently operates 9 dealerships in the Southeast. In 2023, George C. Chaconas represented Smith Automotive Group in their acquisition of Volvo of Savannah in Georgia, George Coleman Ford and Volvo of Hilton Head in South Carolina, and in 2021, Acura and Volvo of Athens in Georgia.

John Smith, Jr. stated, "We are very excited about acquiring our first marine dealership in Florida with the help of George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard of Performance Brokerage Services. George and Courtney were very helpful in guiding us through the buy-sell process and it was a pleasure to work with them again."

Aloha Marine will remain at its current location at 1700 North Nova Road in Holly Hill, Florida.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

