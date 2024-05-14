After 64 Years, Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Sloan's Motorcycle & ATV in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to Kirk Auto Group

I look forward to working with Juan in the future and recommend Performance Brokerage Services if you are considering buying or selling your powersports dealership." - Cannon Kirk, Owner of Kirk Auto Group Post this

Following the sale, Curtis Sloan, President and Chief Executive Officer for Sloan's Motorcycle & ATV commented, "As a third-generation, family-owned dealership established in 1960, selling was not on our radar. However, family health issues brought us to consider a transition. Juan Pardo of Performance Brokerage Services visited with us at our dealership and helped us understand the buy-sell process and how we could maximize the value of many decades of labor. Not only was Juan and his team instrumental in finding the perfect buyer that fit with our family values and culture, but he also made sure we had the right team of attorneys and financial advisors in place." Curtis added, "Having never gone through a buy-sell, and 64 years of hard work and success in the community, emotions ran the spectrum, and we appreciate Juan's calming personality. That steady, warm, and professional demeanor helped us get this deal to a successful close. If you are looking to sell your powersports dealership in the future, the Sloan family would highly recommend Juan Pardo and his team at Performance Brokerage Services."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Juan Pardo, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

After the sale, Juan Pardo commented, "It was a true privilege to represent the Sloan family and a dealership with such a great history in central Tennessee. It was important to find a buyer with similar values and family culture that has been instilled in Sloan's Motorcycle & ATV for many decades. I wish the Kirk family continued success as they grow their powersports group, and I thank the Sloan family for allowing us the opportunity to represent them in selling their motorcycle/powersports dealership."

George Chaconas added, "It is with great pride and honor that we were the exclusive advisors to the Sloan family in the sale of their nearly 70-year-old dealership. I would like to congratulate my Partner, Juan Pardo, on a job well done. It has been a privilege to help the Kirk family grow their powersports portfolio and we look forward to continuing to help them with their acquisition plans in the future. We wish the Sloan family success in their future endeavors."

Kirk Auto Group and Kirk Brothers Powersports have been a family-owned business for 50 years, operating over a dozen locations in Mississippi. Owner, Cannon Kirk, is a second-generation dealer, proudly carrying on the tradition of commitment to customers and community set forth by his father, Dynamite Kirk. Dynamite was selling cars for only 5 years before purchasing a local Ford dealership in 1973. Cannon, at the age of three, would play at the dealership, and from a very early age, knew he wanted to work with his father. In 1991, after Cannon graduated college, he began working for his father, and in 1993, took over the day-to-day operations of the dealership. Currently, Cannon's two sons, Tyler and Morgan, have joined the family business, carrying on the legacy.

Cannon Kirk shared, "I want to thank Juan Pardo of Performance Brokerage Services for presenting and guiding us through the Sloan's Motorcycle & ATV buy-sell process. Having been a long-time family owned automotive and powersports dealer in Mississippi, we knew this opportunity was a perfect fit for our growing group. As with most deals, there are complexities that come up, and his professionalism and availability helped us get this deal to a successful conclusion. I look forward to working with Juan in the future and recommend Performance Brokerage Services if you are considering buying or selling your powersports dealership."

Sloan's Motorcycle & ATV will remain at its current location at 2233 NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 9 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, Alberta and Ontario, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact

George C. Chaconas, Performance Brokerage Services, 813.569.6250, [email protected], https://performancebrokerageservices.com

