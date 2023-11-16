After 80 Years, Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Moose Lake Implement & Sport in Minnesota to Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment

"Having completed a half dozen acquisitions over the past ten years, working with Courtney and Performance Brokerage Services made our most recent acquisition the smoothest yet." - Michael Lafontaine Post this

Moose Lake Implement & Sport is dedicated to supporting their local schools and community. They support Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Quality Deer Management Association (QDMA), Ruffed Grouse Society, and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and are members of Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association, All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota, Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, and Evergreen PAC (Pine, Aitkin, and Carlton) ATV Club.

Following the sale, Andrew Gassert remarked, "The sale of our business was well planned thanks to Courtney Bernhard and Performance Brokerage Services. Their expertise made the entire process smoother, and we knew what to expect at every stage. Courtney found a buyer with similar principles that will continue to serve our customers well."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, and Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner, of the Southeast Office for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive advisors for this transaction.

Courtney remarked, "I truly appreciate being able to represent the Gassert family in the sale of their powersports dealership. Andrew Gassert was engaged and very diligent throughout the entire process, which helped make it a very smooth transaction. The buyers were equally amazing to work with and I couldn't have asked for a better group all around to continue the legacy of Moose Lake Implement & Sport."

Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment has six dealership locations across Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. This family-owned and operated business specializes in tractors, farm implements, lawn care equipment, riding lawnmowers, commercial worksite equipment, ATV's and XUV's.

Michael Lafontaine of Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment stated, "Having completed a half dozen acquisitions over the past ten years, working with Courtney and Performance Brokerage Services made our most recent acquisition the smoothest yet. She understood the nuances of working with multiple manufacturers and helped guide the parties through the twists and turns of a typical transaction. We look forward to working with Courtney on future deals and would highly recommend her to buyers and sellers alike."

Moose Lake Implement & Sport will be renamed Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment and will remain at 504 Industrial Road in Moose Lake, Minnesota.

