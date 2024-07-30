After 93 Years Mille's Italian Sausage Family Business Ending; Foresees Passing the Torch to New Owners Faithful to Mille Family Tradition at Wisconsin State Fair

Mille's Italian Sausage LLC, the longest running food concession at the Wisconsin State Fair - operating since 1932 - will be sold by the Mille family with goal of new ownership continuing to offer the same beloved Mille family Italian sausage and personal touch.

MILWAUKEE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mille's Italian Sausage LLC, owners of the Mille's Italian Sausage food concession at the Wisconsin State Fair and the Mille's Italian Sausage brand of retail sausage products announced today that the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair will be the Mille family's 93rd and final year of operation and ownership of the Mille's Italian Sausage brand.

The Mille family seeks new ownership committed to continue its operations including serving the famous Mille's Italian Sausage using Mille's proprietary sausage recipe. The Mille's brand name will also continue. The Mille family is currently in advanced discussions with a potential new owner.

Mille's Italian Sausage is the oldest food concession at the Wisconsin State Fair, having been started by the Mille's Italian immigrant grandparents and father in 1932. A multi-generational favorite of Wisconsin State Fair attendees, Mille's features Italian sausages skewered on long steel spits suspended over a unique vertical charcoal grill invented by Michael Mille Sr. in the 1930s. Over its many years, the Mille's Italian Sausage operation has been featured in many local and national media programs, including The Travel Channel's production on State Fair Foods. Five generations of Mille's have participated in the Mille's operation – a very special family tradition that was documented by Mille's Partner Amatore Mille in his acclaimed 2007 memoir, Eleven Days in August – A Chronicle of Summers (https://a.co/d/9pDxuUp).

"It is with bittersweet feelings that the Mille family today announces the approaching end of our family's 93 year run with this wonderful business that has been such a part of the lives of five generations of Milles. We cherish the wonderful memories of serving so many of our extraordinary customers who often shared their personal stories of coming to the Fair every year to get their Mille's sausage sandwich. At the same time we are hopeful of passing the torch – or, rather, sausage spit - to new ownership committed to taking our Mille's name and proprietary recipe and continuing the Mille's tradition." – Antoinette Mille, Partner, Mille's Italian Sausage, LLC.

Media Contact

Michael Mille, Mille"s Italian Sausage LLC, 1 (414) 899-7843, [email protected]

SOURCE Mille"s Italian Sausage LLC