After a Powerful 11/11 Launch, "Live Engaged" Ignites a Global Movement Toward Conscious Success

"Let's call manifestation what it really is: self-realization. And it isn't about wishing harder; it's about living aligned," says Ms. Latif. "When your physiology, intention, and energy are coherent, reality begins to respond differently. That's not mysticism—that's neuroscience meeting frequency." Post this

A Palatable, Evidence-Based Approach to Self-Realization

At the heart of Live Engaged lies the Helix of Health™, Latif's original framework illustrating how thought, emotion, and biology intertwine to create human coherence. Ms. Latif invites readers into a deeply personal and scientifically grounded exploration which integrates mind, body, and soul in a clear, repeatable way that fits a modern schedule. The book translates cutting-edge neuroscience into accessible daily practices that unlock intuitive intelligence and embodied leadership.

The Problem the Book Addresses

Many leaders are talented and motivated yet operate in a state of constant cognitive load. Decision quality drops when the nervous system is taxed, and people default to familiar but unhelpful patterns. Live Engaged offers a compact toolkit that restores coherence first, then moves to action, which improves clarity and consistency. While earlier movements popularized the power of thought, Live Engaged provides the missing integration: how to live the frequency of the life you desire through somatic awareness, heart-brain coherence, and emotional regulation.

From Thought to Frequency to Reality

Through a blend of neuroscience, quantum energetics, and soul-aligned wisdom, Live Engaged helps readers understand that the true engine of transformation isn't belief—it's coherence.

Readers will learn to:

Awaken Awareness: Understand how consciousness shapes neurophysiology, health, and destiny.

Rewire and Reconnect: Build a personalized wellness and performance blueprint through meditation, breath work, frequency healing, and somatic therapy.

Live in Coherence: Harmonize thought, emotion, and energy to access creative flow and resilience.

Radiate Magnetism: Activate authentic power that inspires change through resonance, not resistance.

Each chapter connects practical tools with energetic science, giving readers an actionable framework for self-realization that transcends the wishful thinking of early manifestation teachings.

Live Engaged doesn't stop at ideas—it's an invitation into a new movement of conscious engagement. Readers are guided to experience their highest frequency through daily practices, integrative tools, and the embodied application of awareness.

A Global Voice for Conscious Leadership through Engagement

Recently featured on the covers of Awakened Magazine and Brainz Magazine, and named one of the "Top 10 Most Transformational Leaders of 2025," Erem Latif has become a leading voice at the intersection of science, spirituality, and leadership. Her work with executives, founders, and seekers around the world bridges behavioral science, quantum physics, and emotional intelligence, helping individuals move from stress and survival to coherence and creativity.

The Live Engaged Media Ecosystem—emerging through 2026—extends the book's principles into a full-spectrum experience of transformation:

Immersive executive and feminine-leadership retreats designed to harmonize science and spirit

Online courses and micro-certifications based on The Helix of Health™ and other patented methodologies

A forthcoming magazine and digital network spotlighting voices shaping the new era of conscious innovation

Together, these platforms will form a living ecosystem of education, media, and embodied practice—uniting modern neuroscience with ancient soul aligned (feminine) wisdom to help individuals and organizations rise in resonance.

"Erem Latif is what would happen if Einstein, Brené Brown, and Deepak Chopra met for tea," says one early reviewer. "Her work gives emotional language and aligment to the physics of the soul."

It's not manifestation—it's realization.

It's not self-help—it's self-remembrance.

It's not theory—it's practice, presence, and power.

