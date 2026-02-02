After a Year Building HIPAA-Compliant Health AI, Hale Sees Validation as Consumer Chatbots Face Privacy Scrutiny

I spent a year building Hale with HIPAA compliance built in from day one because that's how you build healthcare tools. Post this

"I started building Hale in early 2025 after my second open heart surgery," said Jason Camp, founder. "I manage 21 medications for myself, my wife who has MS, and my son who is autistic. I spent a year building the tool we needed with HIPAA compliance built in from day one because that's how you build healthcare tools."

Purpose-Built for Chronic Illness

Unlike general-purpose AI chatbots adapted for health questions, Hale was designed from the ground up for chronic illness management. Users manage their health and their family's health through plain language conversation: "Can I take cold medicine with my current meds?" "What time is my appointment on Wednesday?" "Can I take ibuprofen for this headache?" Hale knows your medications, conditions, and history and gives personalized answers.

Features include medication management through photo recognition, health tracking with timeline analysis, and caregiver support for managing multiple family members.

"Every feature exists because we needed it," Camp said. "Photographing prescription bottles instead of typing helps when you're managing 21 medications. Medication interaction checking? Because I need to know if I can take over-the-counter medications with my blood thinner."

Why HIPAA From Day One

From inception, HIPAA compliance was the foundation, not an afterthought. Hale maintains Vanta-tracked HIPAA compliance with signed Business Associate Agreements and never uses conversations to train AI models.

The decision has proven prescient. In recent weeks, The Verge, Forbes, Bloomberg, TIME, and The Washington Post raised concerns about consumer AI handling health data without HIPAA protection. Legal experts emphasized that consumer AI "relies on privacy policies that companies can change at any time," while HIPAA provides legal enforcement.

The Washington Post documented a case where consumer AI gave the same user health grades from F to B using identical data, with the user's cardiologist calling it "baseless."

"The recent media coverage validated our approach, but it's not why we exist," Camp said. "I built Hale because 133 million Americans with chronic conditions deserve better tools. I built it HIPAA-compliant because that's the right way to build healthcare technology. And I spent a year getting it right because this matters too much to rush."

Availability

Hale is available with a 14-day free trial at https://hale.med. Individual plans start at $15/month, Family plans at $50/month.

About Hale

Hale is a HIPAA-compliant AI health intelligence platform for chronic illness management. Developed by someone who lives with chronic conditions, Hale helps patients and caregivers track medications, manage appointments, and prepare for doctor visits. Hale maintains Vanta-tracked HIPAA compliance and never uses conversations to train AI models. Hale provides general health information and is not a substitute for professional medical care. Visit https://hale.med

