After Accepting The Gift Of Salvation, Here's What Comes Next

"a crisis of identity in the Body of Christ." Post this

Smith said he was inspired by "a crisis of identity in the Body of Christ."

C. Alinsworth Smith is currently pastoring God's Battalion of Prayer Church in Cahokia, Illinois. He has been serving as a missionary pastor for the past 20 years, preaching the gospel and ministering to the Body of Christ in various parts of the world, including Nigeria, Poland, Ghana, Germany, South Africa, Cuba, and several countries in the English-speaking Caribbean. Smith was born and raised in Guyana (South America), where he came to faith in Christ at an early age. He is married to his wife Carol, and together they have two adult children.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Disciple's Handbook is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

C. Alinsworth Smith, Salem Author Services, 917-854-2774, [email protected]

SOURCE Salem Author Services