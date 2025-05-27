After Accepting The Gift Of Salvation, Here's What Comes Next

Xulon Press presents basics for all followers of Christ.
BELLEVILLE, Ill., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author C. Alinsworth Smith helps the Church mature and prepare with The Disciple's Handbook($10.99, paperback, 9798868512988; $4.99, e-book, 9798868512995).
Once someone accepts Jesus Christ as their Savior, Smith wants to make sure they understand their place in the Body, the role of a disciple, and the parts of the Great Commission, as well as the objective of the false prophet of the end times. He covers these and other topics in this inspiring handbook.
Smith said he was inspired by "a crisis of identity in the Body of Christ."
C. Alinsworth Smith is currently pastoring God's Battalion of Prayer Church in Cahokia, Illinois. He has been serving as a missionary pastor for the past 20 years, preaching the gospel and ministering to the Body of Christ in various parts of the world, including Nigeria, Poland, Ghana, Germany, South Africa, Cuba, and several countries in the English-speaking Caribbean. Smith was born and raised in Guyana (South America), where he came to faith in Christ at an early age. He is married to his wife Carol, and together they have two adult children.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Disciple's Handbook is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
