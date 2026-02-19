After AI Fears Hammer Broker Stocks, Fuse Launches Radar -- Real-Time Risk Appetite Intelligence for Both Sides of Insurance Distribution

Days after AI disruption fears drove broker stocks down 10%, Fuse International launches Radar — an AI-powered market intelligence platform built to empower insurance professionals, not replace them. Radar's proprietary AI computes carrier appetite from 50+ data sources and analyzes results through nine Forecast Engine lenses, delivering insights that don't exist anywhere else. Available now for brokers, carriers, and MGAs at fuserisk.com.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fuse International, Inc. today launches Radar, an AI-powered market intelligence platform built to give commercial and specialty insurance professionals on both sides of the transaction a decisive competitive advantage. For brokers: which carriers want this risk right now? For carriers and MGAs: which brokers specialize in the segments we want to grow? Radar runs dozens of specialized AI agents that continuously scan and enrich data from 50+ channels — unifying it all in real time into a proprietary intelligence layer. The AI does the research. The professional makes the decision.

The Problem

The best brokers and underwriters in the industry still spend hours on market research that should take seconds — not because they lack expertise, but because the tools haven't existed to match the speed of their judgment. Brokers can't see which carriers are actively expanding appetite in real time. Carriers can't efficiently find the brokers who specialize in the risks they want to write. Both sides have what the other needs. The information layer between them just hasn't caught up. Radar picks up where personal networks leave off — for both sides of the transaction.

Dozens of AI Agents, Working for You Around the Clock

Instead of relying on carriers to self-report their appetite, dozens of specialized AI agents figure it out from market signals. Agents monitor state insurance department filings across all 50 states, carrier appetite guides, producer appointments, premium volume reports, syndicate results, company financials, personnel movements, and industry news — all in real time. A proprietary AI engine performs entity resolution across every source, building unified, always-current profiles and surfacing signals that would take a human analyst weeks to uncover.

The result: a compound dataset of 20 million data points across 5,000+ carriers, MGAs, and brokers — intelligence that no directory, spreadsheet, or general-purpose AI can match. Radar's Forecast Engine then analyzes every search result through 9 distinct analytical lenses: Conviction scores carriers by growth and profitability alignment. Momentum detects who's accelerating or decelerating. Market Cycle identifies hardening and softening by segment. Concentration reveals crowded versus open markets. Contrarian highlights carriers growing where peers are shrinking. These aren't static rankings — they're computed signals that update continuously as new data flows in.

What Radar Puts in Your Hands

For Brokers: Know which carriers are actively growing in your client's exact risk profile before you submit. See hardening and softening cycles at the segment level. Upload a submission and get AI-ranked carrier recommendations in seconds.

For Carriers and MGAs: Find the brokers who specialize in exactly the risks you want to write. Filter by line, class and geography to identify distribution partners who can deliver the business you're looking for.

For Both Sides: See market concentration, competitive shifts, and emerging opportunities before the rest of the market catches on.

From the Founder

"For decades, the answer to 'who writes this risk?' has been the same: pick up the phone, work your network, check a directory that's already out of date. That approach doesn't scale. It doesn't tell you who's actually growing in a segment, who's pulling back, or where the market is about to shift.

"Radar is different because the dataset underneath it is different. We don't ask carriers to update profiles. Our proprietary AI agents compute appetite from regulatory filings, premium flows, loss ratios, personnel moves, and dozens of other signals — cross-referenced across 5,000+ carriers and updated continuously. Then our Forecast Engine analyzes every result through nine proprietary analytical lenses: momentum, conviction, market cycle, concentration, contrarian signals. These are AI-generated insights that simply don't exist anywhere else.

"We built it for both sides of the deal. Brokers find the right market in seconds. Carriers find the brokers who can deliver exactly the business they want." — Sean Bourgeois, Founder & CEO

Availability

Radar is available now at fuserisk.com with tiered pricing for individual professionals, teams, and enterprises. API access and platform integrations available for larger organizations. New users can start searching free.

About Fuse International, Inc.

Fuse is an insurance technology company building the operating system for commercial and specialty distribution. The platform includes four integrated products: Radar (AI-powered market intelligence), Atlas (carrier and broker directory), Wire (real-time communication and deal rooms), and Comply (producer compliance monitoring for enterprise carriers). Fuse Radar, the company's flagship product, deploys dozens of specialized AI agents across 50+ data channels to build a proprietary compound dataset of 20 million data points — delivering computed insights no directory or general-purpose AI can match. Often described as "the Bloomberg Terminal for insurance," Fuse is backed by 25+ insurance industry investors. Learn more at fuserisk.com.

